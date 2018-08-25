Prime Minister Mottley to address public forum on CCJ

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley will address a high level meeting next week as Grenadians prepare to vote in another referendum on whether or not to replace the London-based Privy Council with the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ).
The CCJ Advisory Committee said Mottley, who became Prime Minister of Barbados on May 24 this year, will address the meeting on August 29.
In a brief statement, it said the Prime Minister “will be delivering an address to the audience concerning the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ)” and that the theme of the meeting is “Brake the Chains of Colonialism for a United Caribbean”.
The Trinidad based CCJ was established in 2001 to replace the Privy Council, but while many of the 15-member Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries are signatories to the court’s original jurisdiction, only Barbados, Belize, Dominica and Guyana have signed on to the Appellate Jurisdiction of the CCJ, which also functions as an international tribunal interpreting the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas that governs the regional integration movement.
Last month, Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell gave the assurance that he would be actively campaigning to ensure that the referendum on November 6 is not a failure.
Mitchell told the General Council of the ruling New National Party (NNP) that “our children and grandchildren deserve to have a Caribbean Court of Justice.
“We have come of age sufficiently. We have to trust our brothers and our leadership to provide justice for us and therefore I will be campaigning this time,” he said, adding, “the last time my hands were tied, this time it will be loose”.
The first referendum in 2016 failed.
The CCJ bill was laid in the Lower House of Parliament on May 15 this year.
Source: CMC
