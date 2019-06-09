BFPA celebrating 65 years - Barbados Today

A mysterious series of fires at the Barbados Family Planning Association last year was not enough to destroy the will of employees to provide quality healthcare to Barbados’ most vulnerable groups.

On Sunday morning, the board, management and staff celebrated 65 years as Barbados’ oldest Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), with a service at the St Paul’s Anglican church.

President of the Association, Revered Ruth Phillips told the congregation that despite the challenges, the BFPA has not deviated from its mandate of facilitating the growth of strong families in Barbados. In fact, she reported more than 60,000 services were delivered to Barbadians in 2018.

“Despite the challenges of 2018, the BFPA accomplished several things. We were the winners of the prestigious West Wing Award for Empowerment and we received this award from the International Planned Parenthood Federation and Barbados being so small in a western region, we are a force to be reckoned with…So, we in Barbados have a lot to be proud of with the work that the Barbados Family planning association is doing,” Phillips said.

A fire of unknown origin crippled the association’s services last April costing $5 million in repairs. However an abundance of donations helped to keep the entity afloat “during its time of great tribulation”.

“I am proud to be a part of this entity with a wholesome and responsible social work with diverse groups of people in the Barbados community and one that has grown from strength to strength with an increasing number of people who are assessing its wide range of high quality, affordable and confidential service,” she said. (KS)