WANTED MAN: Jeff Ricardo Oneal Edwards - Barbados Today

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating wanted man Jeff Ricardo Oneal Edwards whose last known addresses are Maynards Housing Area, Maynards, St Peter or Belleplaine, St Andrew.

Edwards, 35, is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters. He is of a dark complexion, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall with a slim build. Edwards wears a rasta locks hairstyle, has wide set eyes, a long nose and thick lips.

Edwards is advised that he can present himself to the Drug Squad, Oistins Police Station, Oistins, Christ Church accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts Edwards is asked to contact the Drug Squad at 416-2631 or 2632, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station.

The public is reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; and any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.