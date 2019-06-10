Central Bank Governor confident international business sector will bounce back - Barbados Today

Governor of the Central Bank of Barbados Cleviston Haynes is confident that the island’s international business sector will return to its glory days of contributing significantly more to the local economy.
The sector was said to be contributing in excess of $800 million annually to the island’s gross domestic product behind that of the tourism sector, before plummeting to less than half that amount, following major changes to Canadian tax laws just over five years ago.
However, the Government has taken several steps to ensure the sector rebound. And Haynes told Barbados TODAY in a recent interview that he was optimistic, improvements were on the way.
“We believe that the international business sector will recover,” he said, as he pointed to several measures undertaken by local authorities in that regard.
Late last year Government announced sweeping changes to its tax regime in an attempt to become more compliant with the Organisation for Economic Corporation and Development (OECD) Forum on Harmful Tax Practices (FHTP) among other things.
At the time the OECD had explained that a number of Barbados’ tax regimes were deemed potentially harmful and that there was a level of “ring fencing” since domestic taxpayers were being treated differently from international companies.
As a result, the island abolished and amended parts of its international business regime.
At the beginning of January this year, both local and international businesses have been subjected to the same corporate tax rate on a sliding scale from one per cent to 5.5 per cent, depending on the level of taxable income.
Haynes told Barbados TODAY the restructuring of the corporate tax rate was designed to somewhat “increase reliance on the international business sector for our corporate tax revenue”, though he acknowledged that the new rates would not compensate for what would be lost on the domestic side.
Before being placed on the same sliding scale of up to five per cent, domestic rates were as high as 25 per cent and up to 30 per cent at one point.
Tax rates aside, Barbados has also suffered from being placed on several of the European Union’s (EU’s) blacklists, the latest being in March this year.
However, after a review, the country was removed from the EU blacklist last month.
Haynes told Barbados TODAY that the removal of the island from the EU’s blacklist should result in more confidence in the sector, pointing out that “decisions such as blacklisting tend to undermine confidence and also impact on firms being able to carry out transactions”.
“We have always tried to convey that Barbados is a jurisdiction of substance and therefore there are transactions which businesses are doing in various markets including within the European Union, and therefore when you get a blacklisting it does impact the viability of the sector,” he explained.
“So, with the removal of the blacklisting we believe that the sector will be able to function in the way we anticipate and over time will be able to grow again and come back up because Barbados is a good jurisdiction in which to invest,” said Haynes.
5 thoughts on “Central Bank Governor confident international business sector will bounce back”
If Mr. Haynes was listening to the international news and not the BLP echo chamber he would know the G20 Finance Ministers meeting currently in Japan is looking at a system of Global Taxation to retrieve taxes being lost to the offshore tax sector and to end the offshore industry altogether.
Reducing Corporate taxes to 1-5.5% ” he acknowledged that the new rates would not compensate for what would be lost on the domestic side”. The loss of Tax revenue from this gift to the biggest local private sector businesses has resulted in punishing taxes on the lower economic bracket.
The latest commercial water rates multiplied by the 50% sewage & garbage taxes plus the Land Tax increases on properties over $450K have had devastating effects on tenants in apartment blocks whose landlords are now raising their rents to recover the increased taxes.
Many single, divorced, widowed and older women, some with children who had to leave their homes and resort to small apartments are now paying the price – desperately seeking affordable accommodation – because of this obsession with IBCs which are the past and have become an excuse for moving taxes from the richest businesses to the lower income earners.
This last budget accomplished a large transfer of wealth from the lower income bracket to the highest – a reverse Robin Hood robbery and the offshore industry – a dying tax system – has been used to justify it.
If you want it to bounce back, tell Mia to pay who she owes.
The international community is not made up out idiots. There is no confidence in Barbados whatsoever since the BLP took office.
It is patently clear that this administration does not know what it is doing. A 30 strong cabinet, or should I say a 30 weak cabinet, yet they cant achieve a single thing of importance.
Can you imagine what would have happened if the efficient BLP Administration had even tried to collect the Vat monies owned to the government, by unscrupulous businesses. Instead, the dream team has forgiven their debt, every last penny. Meanwhile, the people have to take up the slack through higher and higher taxes. Business and rich people, getting EVERYTHING……EVERYTHING.
I wonder why Turn Over Harry and Carl Harper have not made a comment as yet. Maybe they are waiting for a bus. Sorry, we do not have any buses.
Mia was perhaps too busy negotiating a deal with White Oaks, writing off taxes owed by her family and friends and big business, rewarding friends and family and Consultants while trying to tax her way out of recession and hurting poor people she cares for.