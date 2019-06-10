DLP President backs nurses - Barbados Today

By Kareem Smith
Democratic Labor Party President Verla DePeiza is pleading with Barbadians to place their unwavering support behind nurses charging that the Government was attempting to “bully” polyclinic workers into the proposed 24- hour system.
At a political meeting on Sunday evening at the St Michael School, DePeiza said while she supported the initiative, such a measure would require careful planning and sufficient financial and human resources.
“If there is one thing the present administration taught Barbadians when they were in opposition, it was that people power works and that is why today the nurses can stand up for their rights and we back them one hundred percent,” DePeiza said to rousing applause.
Expressing her understanding of the “wisdom” and “efficacy” of such a system, she reminded Barbadians that the DLP also attempted to institute 24-hour services at the Brandford Taitt Polyclinic, but was faced with similar obstacles.
“They would like you to believe that this is new stuff. We tried that but we understood staffing issues, security concerns, the need to have the right education and a fast response. All of these were the critical issues that we took on board and it’s not about bullying and pushing through the crowd and insisting that things must be done. It is about listening, not just rubbing shoulders and getting black and blue. It was about listening to what the nurses were saying were the concerns and they are valid concerns,” she said.
Government is currently at a stalemate with unions and staff associations over the changes, amid repeated pleas from Prime Minister Mia Mottley and Minister of Health Lieutenant Colonel Jeffrey Bostic for common sense to prevail on the matter.
The National Union of Public Workers and the Barbados Nurses Association have been insisting that adequate amenities including personnel, security, transportation, rest facilities, material resources, and equipment be in place.
DePeiza argued that the social conditions and the overall respect for nurses needed to improve or the country would risk losing more nurses.
“We have to find a way to stem that bleed. Start by examining what they see as requirements to the profession. To be a nurse is a significant calling. You are sacrificing your time with your family to serve your country. The nurses deserve our support, not our derision and certainly not bullying,” DePeiza said
37 thoughts on “DLP President backs nurses”
Hope you done be one that want urgent medical care
Nurses wunnuh right !!! Stand wunnuh ground !!! If they want you all to work that night shift they need to pay hazzard pay.
I know of people who work that all night at the Government industrial school under miserable conditions and they dont get a cent extra !!! For pulling all nighters.
So if you all are courageous enough to fight for what’s right then DO IT.
I can tell some of the people in this picture were not impressed.
Open the polyclinic and who want to come to work will come to work .if every government department decide that they would wait till they have all that is needed in Barbados to work with ,most would be close down .
De dlp yarrrrrrrdd fowls
and it begins all over AGAIN but in reverse…. AGAIN!!SSDD
This administration like it urinate in some Barbadians milk when they were babies. These die hard Bees even want to sacrifice the health of this country for this government. We ain’t bending over no further for the B L P.
The polyclinics simply are not equipped, don’t have the staff, or adequate security for this night business. How could the government just reduce the public sector now to hire security, and other personnel to work a twenty four hour operation at two polyclinics? I can’t believe Barbadians so stupid as to believe this government care about the poor.
To start this service without adequate resources will be to create two mini QEH’s with long waiting times, and inadequate materials to do the job. Stand your ground nurses.
There we go again. Clearly a President without foubdation and nothing to offer other than the same old political rhetoric rather than meaningful dialogue as to how the teething problems to a meaningful suggestion could be resolved
All of them should be standing up
The DLP had 10 long years to bring this country to greatness instead they brought us to our knees and the pond ducks commenting and want miracles in a year look act like wunna really take in the free education o yeah that the same BLP give your children back chupxz
Max Carter boy the DLP look like there had more people in St. Michael school than the BLP had down Carlisle Car Park.
wanna would back them cause wanna can afford Sandy Crest and them places,just remember everyone can’t….
We do not have enough nurses now, apparently. I am reliably informed that the newly qualified nurses are quickly lured overseas by better working conditions and better pay.
Dont worry….when the foreign national comes to do it….dont cry
Be forwarned
Smh
That crowd looks very young and enthusiastic. They must still be voting for Errol Barrow.
You all are so disgraceful
Make the package attractive for the nurses and they’ll stay
Who will the 24/7 Polyclinics be serving? Not the well off who have Medical Insurance, and will most certainly opt for one of the private medical hospitals or clinics. When last have you seen a serving politician awaiting attention in a government clinic. It is always the poor who suffer.
“I am all right Jack,we are all in the same boat, however I have my yacht tied alongside.”
Sylvan my friend, you know if you are D or P, don’t touch the Lord’s anointed. His works He God will perform.
I don`t know if the nurses are paid for working the night shift and security has to be at the facility also. The bajan worker must understand that he/she is the employee and not the owner or employer. Those same nurses would work in N. America and have to get to the job for what ever shift they are on and by what ever means even if its freezing cold. riding the train or bus all alone to and from work. Where was this loser Depeiza for 10 years and 90 days?
@ RYAN BAYNE
I can tell some of the people in this picture were not impressed.
Perhaps they were not there to jump up and party..maybe not a rent a crowd…could it be that they were seriously listening to the points made? but then again all u seeing is red!
Anything to make the government look bad.
Ms.Depeiza, you supporting the denial of health care to the mass of poor people….Where do you stand? I know…oppose everything……
Let’s get 12 nurses from the Philippines. No problem with their work ethic. Funny how a Bajan would go abroad and do as they are told, yet at home they resist the need for improvements.
When is the mindset going to change in this once beacon of a island
Put things in place and the Nurses will work and I don’t mean money..
Equipment, security, transportation, hire more Nurses and it is time enough that all our health care facilities have a “day/night care” section for the staff’s children..
Our Nurses especially r very tired coz the health care facilities r always short of staff, sometimes one Nurse to a whole ward and they have to be scrambling to find another Nurse to work with that one Nurse, alotta them have to pull their pocket to buy stuff to work with..
Ppl don’t have a clue and always quick to open their mouth talking what they don’t know about.
Wow,and to think,oh well,what happen that the plan you now have for a better health care system was not implemented two years ago,now you have a solution..wow…funny you agree with the nurses but 2 yrs ago you didn’t give them a second thought…ya funny,they have the right to stand their ground if they believe this is not in their best interest,just be mindful there are some nurses living somewhere in another island that won’t mind working night living in Barbados, just saying…
Take a good look at the supporters in the crowd, don’t have a clue what’s really going on ,so its easily for them to be brainwash by this current waste of DLP leaders. Verla and Stuart has one thing in common,they can only speak to DLP supporters in a small room because outside of that bajans don’t want to hear from DEM.
I have never heard of a 24 hrs poly or walking clinic in the US generally most of these clinics operate between 8:00 am to 8:00 pm… so then what sense does it make to have a public hospital which is properly equipped to handle trauma and anything else that is thrown at it?
Sitting here in my home in miami, and seeing all the negative things about the 24 hr service is so amazing, VERLA DIPIZA got to be a real real GOAT, if you put her head on a rat body it will run into a cat mouth, ,, QEH cant handle the work load, you got MARK FENTI, among others ,who seem to be a big clowns, have you even been to any of the US run state own hospital, it is just as bad as the QEH having to wait for hours, and days, and if you happen to be carried to a private hospital and received treatment because it was urgent, in a few days or weeks you are billed, , so the 24 hr polyclinic would be a great use,
Wasnt it not the DLP who sent home the caribbean nurses a few years ago, nurses from st vincent who were at the hospital and a few guyaneses, but the DLP kept the PATIENT ADVOCATE who cant give you a medical up date on your relatives, and the LADIES AT THE FRONT DESK TO THE MAIN ENTRANCE OF THE HOSPITAL, I am sure DR ERROL MARSHALL is in a good position to say , but he wont and i understand his position,
BAJANS always complaining how long the wait is, and now some one come with an idea you GOATS knocking it down,
The main problem is nursing staff, and it cant work at this time, so VERLA dont think that because it hasnt stated is because of you saying to the nurses to stand ground, as i speak, i know there are a few nurses at the QEH, who have just done they last day or last night duty, and leaving barbados in a few weeks, and it is because of the low pay and most of all the treatment from the ministry, and hospital ADMIN,
I was told some nurses need housing and land, and some one said the government can give them loans up to 300,000 interest free, i have a whole list of things in front of me to list about the QEH, BUT WILL WAIT,, VERLA you is a disgrace to your self and to the DLP and country as a whole, when you can try to stop ppl from getting medical attention easier, then you got to be a clown,
The DLP is back, and I hope its spokesmen start speaking more and more. Defend your policies and programmes over the ten years. Let the people know what you did in no uncertain terms. When you identify projects or programmes that were DLP designed, say so, because these fakers will claim the glory. DO NOT, allow the PR to be your downfall again. Look what good PR by the BLP fakers has done. It allows them to add taxes and taxes and taxes through ruthless BERT…a BLP austerity programme.
Have a good look at the ppl in the crowd, its the very old, ppl in the mid 60s and older, the ppl who parents were under the ERROL BARROW brain washing era, ppl who couldnt think for them selves, and the off springs in the crowd show them too cant think, i will bet you if they stove stop working that they would buy a new one and keep the old one in the yard, i just like many here in this forum are neither B or D, but want to see the country do well
The SAME equipment that the NURSES work with during the DAY TIME would be USED during the NIGHT.
SECURITY at NIGHT WAS TO BE INCREASED….TRANSPORTATION TO AND FROM WORK was ALREADY in place…the SAME SPACE that was USED by MORE STAFF during the DAY is the SAME SPACE that would have been used at NIGHT with LESSER STAFF.
Now SOME Nurses are saying you have to PAY THEM MORE..MORE THAN WHAT their COUNTERPARTS at the QEH were getting…FOR WHAT?WHY?
ALL GOVERNMENT WORKERS WHO WORK SHIFT get SOME TYPE OF PAY…and the NURSES WERE TOLD THAT…the UNIONS KNOW that… ..EXTRA NURSES WERE RECRUITED.
Note the LAST complaint from the NURSES was that they have children and families to look after so they CANNOT WORK SHIFT ON ONE HAND..but on the OTHER HAND they are saying that if you pay them MORE…MORE than those at the QEH they would forget about their CHILDREN and FAMILIES and WORK SHIFT
I say BRING IN SOME FOREIGN NURSES and let them work shift….case CLOSED.
HARRY TURNOVER, I JUST WANT TO CLEAR UP A POINT OR TWO, there is a nursing shortage, and it didnt just happen but it wasnt address,,and i can tell you my sister who was a nurse at the QEH said that TENNYSON SPRINGER THE THEN HOSPITAL DIRECTOR,,HAD PROMISE YEARS AGO TO HAVE A DAY/NIGHT CARE FOR NURSES who had small kids, and it never happened, it was to be loacated to the back of the physiotherapy department, DO YOU ALL REMEMBERED THE NURSE WHO TIED HER CHILD TO THE TABLE BECAUSE SHE HAD TO WORK AND HAD NO ONE TO KEEP IT, so if ppl are paid good then they can hire a sitter,, Transportation was never a thing for the polyclinic staff to get work, only the QEH night staff from the lower green and upper,
Here we go again. The BLP operatives are once again shooting the messenger and listening to the message. The question is: Do the nurses have a good case?. If they do, then let us resolve their complaints.
On another note: It was “standing room” only on Sunday afternoon. No free shirts. No free bus ride. No free food. It was just a meeting. The last meeting held in Carlisle Park had a few more people than this meeting. Also, on another note: The TAP program: Introduce by the DLP. The Hyatt hotel: Introduce by the DLP. The project at Kendal Hill round a bout: Introduce by the DLP. The senior citizen complex: Introduce by the DLP. The Train Ride project: Introduce by the DLP. The first time ever Barbados defaulted on its foreign debt: Introduce by the BLP. WOW!!!!.
Please give the DLP a smutlamp which would enable DEM to relocate to the trash heap of Nil and Void
not