GG tours BMEX - Barbados Today

by Anesta Henry

Governor General Dame Sandra Mason this morning toured the Barbados Manufacturers’ Association (BMA) annual exhibition, which is being staged at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre.

The Governor General who visited many of the booths, interacted with several exhibitors as she viewed their products and services.

She was particularly pleased with the displays by the island’s school children and spent some time learning about their exhibits.

The three-day expo, which ends today, also included performing artistes, and visual artists doing live painting.