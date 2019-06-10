GG tours BMEX - Barbados Today

Read our
ePaper!

GG tours BMEX

Article by
Sandy Deane
Published on
June 10, 2019

by Anesta Henry

Governor General Dame Sandra Mason this morning toured the Barbados Manufacturers’ Association (BMA) annual exhibition, which is being staged at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre.

The Governor General who visited many of the booths, interacted with several exhibitors as she viewed their products and services.

 

She was particularly pleased with the displays by the island’s school children and spent some time learning about their exhibits.

The three-day expo, which ends today, also included performing artistes, and visual artists doing live painting.

Share it!
TwitterFacebookWhatsAppGoogle+LinkedInPin It

1 thought on “GG tours BMEX

  1. TENNYSON DRAKES

    This project will die under the BLP.

      -   Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Trending Stories

Shania Kirton is on the road to recovery
June 10, 2019
Police probe fatal shooting
June 11, 2019
Chefette founder Assad Haloute knighted
June 9, 2019
WANTED MAN: Ryan Oneal Corbin
June 9, 2019
Police investigate road fatality
June 11, 2019
DLP President rallies party faithful as she blasts BLP's first year in office
June 10, 2019
Barbados Today Copyright © 2019 | Developed by Luova Labs