Barbados currency put at risk - Barbados Today

Government’s decision to default on external credit for an entire year has once again exposed the Barbados dollar to possible devaluation, a senior Democratic Labour Party (DLP) spokesperson has warned.
He has joined a chorus of both local and international dissenting voices, querying Government’s decision-making on the matter. In a scornful condemnation of the administration’s economic management, former Senator, Jepter Ince questioned why an administration with “all the consultants in the world” would have chosen to selectively default on its external arrears.
“If you as an individual tell the bank that you are not going to pay your mortgage anymore, you’re not going to pay your credit cards anymore, then you have chosen to default and become a bad customer in the banking industry,” the former Wall Street investment banker explained to party faithful.
“You defaulted on your international loans so your credit rating is bad and you can’t get any loans…and you can’t use the IMF’s money to buy garbage trucks and buses.”
Estimating the country’s external debt was now north of U.S $140 million, Ince issued a stern warning to Government.
“Nobody talks about the arrears, even the Central Bank doesn’t talk about the arrears on the international debt. Every country that defaulted on its international debt and ran arrears had devaluation…and I am sending out a warning to the Barbados Labour Party and to the Prime Minister. I am saying to them to deal with those arrears, because every country in the world that defaulted on its international debt and ran arrears had devaluation and I don’t want that for Barbados. We have nothing to devalue but our people, so Mr. Finance Minister, come and tell the people what is happening with the international debt and the arrears,” he urged.
Last month, two separate international media houses, the Financial Times and Bloomberg revealed alarming discontent by creditors over Government’s refusal to pay its debts. They also questioned the controversial US$27 million bill to White Oak consultancy firm, which is assisting Government with its negotiations. Local, independent economist Jeremy Stephen has also warned that the decision could result in tremendous hardships including food shortages in the future, if the country was unable to secure financing and investment from outside.
Prime Minister, Mia Mottley and other members of her Cabinet have continued to defend their handling of the situation, noting that the debt burden was unsustainable. The PM has also continuously praised White Oak for saving the country millions.
Ince however told a packed auditorium at The St Michael School that the previous DLP administration led by Freundel Stuart intended to reduce Government’s international debt gradually without causing “hurt, pain or dislocation” to Barbadians. Ince accused Government of offering little transparency about the extent of the problem.
“This Government has not laid a report from the accountant general in Parliament for a whole year. The accountant general report would tell me the position with the arrears on the foreign debt,” said Ince.
Accusing Government of running the country’s affairs on IMF borrowed money, Ince challenged the administration to bring evidence of real economic growth and revenue generation over its first year in office.
“They said to the people of Barbados that our foreign reserves were in dire straits and we were in trouble. Do you realise that in all the talk about foreign reserves, none of the car importers complained about not being able to bring in cars? Every Crop Over the stores were filled with all the goodies for Crop Over. None of the supermarkets complained about a shortage of goods, but now they are borrowing money to prop up the foreign reserves,” charged Ince.
38 thoughts on “Barbados currency put at risk”
The truth hurts
Okay Ince, I’ll agree with you that it is time the government let the people know what is going on with the foreign debt and tell us when and how they intend to pay it back.
Having said that, it seems obvious to me that they are in negotiations with said creditors that you guy borrowed the said $140 mil from. I don’t believe they can publicly disclose what they expect to gain from the deals until negotiations have concluded.
You are claiming that you and the rest of Freundel Stuart crew had this under control and you were paying it off slowly.
Well did you tell the people about this great plan you had going? No? So why do you think you are in a position to ask it of the new government? Maybe you should let someone else ask.
Furthermore, you don’t think the people were feeling hurt and pain. You must really think the average Bajan is stupid. You think all Bajans want is for you to bring them sardines and biscuits and let the country fall apart all around them.
You should be ashamed to be talking about what needs to be done to buy trucks and buses. You guys caused all of this in the last 10 year. Nothing was done for the country or the people in the last 10 years.you had nothing but down grades since taking office, no buses running, pot holes every where, garbage pilling up, sewage flowing freely in areas where we have paying guess to our island.
What we are seeing now is, many of these things have been fixed or at least address by the new government in just one flipping year.
So please go away and let someone who doesn’t have blood on their hands speak. You are annoying me!
Jas why didn’t you gave ur party advice on how not to continuously run down our country and currency to the ground a least five years ago?
Tell us who had ur mouth muzzled, Tell u who blind u ,that u couldn’t see. or was your body in another dimension.? well we have to blame people like you that kept their mouth shut for what ever is happening to our currency today.
Seeing the comments reminds me of when 2 band leaders spoke out against how women dressed and behaved on Kadooment day, they were supported. Then 2 years later Ronal Jones said the same thing, he was cussed and even NOW came out against what he said. Unfortunately because the message is coming from Jepter people will put on the political cloak but he is right. Loans from the IMF, IADB, CDB, etc still have to be repaid. Where is the growth that was supposed to occur.
I remember when Jepter was up here as a student at the College of Insurance in the shadows of the fallen World Trade Center.
He then boasts that he worked on Wall Street, but I recall seeing someone like him working as a security guard. His guts was much smaller back then.
He returned to Barbados and was perhaps the architect that started the demise of CLICO while working there.
Jepter “Physical Deficit” Ince, another washed up politician like Verla Depeiza who will forever be unable to win a seat in the House of Assembly.
Is he saying something wrong?Be honest and put political affiliation wunna ever realy sit down and study what will happen if we can’t pay our foreign debt?DLP or BLP we ain’t pay a foreign bill yet but focussing on which party is wrong or right.People want their money
Thanks man ,you were sleeping o the job
JEPTER INCE, Why was the the country in so much debt for ten years under the DLP, why did it got 24 down grades, why did the DLP wanted to sell off the HILTON and the BNOC, when both were making money, were those sales to patch up a few hole to inflate the number on the balance, the DLP in it self a BAD DEBT THAT KEEP SHOWING UP IN THE BARBADOS BALANCE SHEET, AND YOU KNOW A BAD DEBT SHOULDNT BE SEEN IN THE BALANCE SHEET that is how poor the DLP was,,the DLP OWE BARBADOS SO MUCH for the mismanagement of the country, I cant wait for the TRIAL OF DONVILLE INNIS,
You now know it at risk SMH.
Jepter Ince is right.
My plea to Barbadians is that you put aside the politics and think for yourselves. If you have a mortgage and refused to pay it what would the bank do?
We may have bullied our way with the local creditors but I kid you not, the international community does not play that game.
We have refused to pay our debt at a time when we are spending millions in consultancies fees for friends and family. We have given over $400 million in government’s revenue by way of NSRL and corporation tax as good gesture to corporate Barbados for campaign financing of the last election.
Unless this government pulls back from this calamitous course Barbados will face severe social and economic consequences. The devaluation of the Barbados dollar is something we do not want to experience. Not at this time.
In the early 1990s when this country’s foriegn reserves were at their most perilous the government of the day paid both its foriegn and local creditors. At May 2018 this country had enough foreign reserves to pay its foriegn creditors. Why weren’t they paid.
Why are we going to pay White Oak $54 million for advice that will see the devaluation of our dollar? Why not pay our creditors and retain our good reputation in the international financial market for future reference?
Yes Roger Parish on June 24th,and I hope he calls some BIG WIG names too.
DON…if ya know ya GOING DOWN ,caaah long some on the journey down to LOW TOWN wid ya.
The Barbados dollar has been devalued a long time now,from the time vat came,(15% now 17%) The dollar is really 83cents.Since then,our brilliant political minds have devised schemes to do anything to keep the Barbados dollar at 2 for one /($1.98)to the USA dollar even if it makes life unbearable for voters.This is like wearing tight shoes to impress ,while corns(bunions) torment ones toes(unbearable)
It cannot be as badly off as last year January.
Only bout hey. Anywhere else outside the Caribbean he and his friends would be in jail
SYLVAN GREENIDGE, what was your reaction when you heard that barbados got 20 odd down grades, and with all the defaulting you and others talking about how many down grades is barbados getting now, you see you all just dont understand business and the reasoning, have you all every refinance a loan, you sit with the banker and come up with a suitable payment for the money owed, you call it restructuring, and you have a little time before you stat repaying, which is money in your pocket to buffer till that time, so you pay out standing light water and gas bills, the bit that is left you buy food and stock up, and keep pocket change, cause you know when the payments start again you will be paying a lesser sum and you can still have a 10 dollar to put down , so you lot who talking dont understand a thing about defaulting and how it works, thank GOD FOR THE LITTLE KNOWLEDGE I HAVE IN ACCOUNTING AND ECONOMICS
Post independence Barbados, has been borrowing money from the International financial institutions, to developed the country! What does Barbados creates to generate revenue?
The Barbados dollar is grossly overvalued.
We all know that.
It is past time that the Barbados dollar is floated against a basket of currencies to find its TRUE VALUE.
THE BARBADOS DOLLAR MIGHT HAVE BEEN valued at two Barbados dollars to one US dollar around Nov. 1966 our Independence. But that has long past.
The Barbados dollar has nothing behind it but Sea, Sand, Sun and Sex.
By desperately trying to hold on to two for one with the American dollar, Barbados is simply delaying the inevitable.
DEVALUATION!!!!
AND THE WRITING IS ON THE WALL FOR BARBADOS.
The International Financial community knows the real value of the Barbados Dollar and its not what it is peg at presently. So they are not fooled like Bajans.
The Jamaican dollar which used to be stronger than the British Pound was devalued years and years ago.
The Jamaicans use a floating currency and that has had great benefit to the economy of Jamaica.
They dont have this economic crisis every ten ten years that Barbados has.
They are wiser financial Managers than Bajans.
Plus and this is a big plus, they have an extremely VIBRANT PRIVATE SECTOR. THE BEST IN THE CARIBBEAN. Contrast our Private sector with the Jamaican Private sector.
The Jamaican economy is far better than and more robust than the Barbados economy.
And this is with a floating currency.
Clarke sees floating exchange rate as best option for BOJ
BY BALFORD HENRY
Senior staff reporter
balfordh@jamaicaobserver.com
Sunday, July 29, 2018
Minister of Finance and the Public Service Dr Nigel Clarke has dismissed suggestions that Jamaica replace its system of a floating exchange rate with a fixed system.
The persistent issue arose again on Thursday, as he answered questions arising from his announcement of plans by the Government to modernise the operations of the central bank, the Bank of Jamaica (BOJ), at a special meeting at Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston
Asked whether the fixed rate system used by eastern Caribbean nations, including Barbados, has not facilitated the “low, stable and predictable” inflation rate on which the soon-to-be-newly independent BOJ will also its monetary policy, he said that Jamaica will stick to a floating rate.
Dr Clarke said that while countries can choose between different exchange rate policies they all have advantages and disadvantages, which have to be taken into consideration.
“Jamaica has been through that debate, and for a long time we have settled on a floating rate regime,” he commented.
“The disadvantage with the floating rate regime is that you have fluctuations in the exchange rate, but the advantages are significant and tremendous,” he said.
He noted that the disadvantage of the eastern Caribbean’s stable-dollar regime is that it removes at least one pillar from the toolkit in responding to the problems.
“In a fixed exchange rate system, your ability to have the rate adjusted in response to a crisis doesn’t exist…Therefore everything has to come through the fiscal,” he stated.
“If you think we are having fiscal compression, then you try moving from a floating rate to a fixed rate regime under our conditions today. In terms of our primary surplus, if we were to change our regime to a fixed one we would have to pursue a primary surplus well in excess of that (seven per cent) for a period of time,” he explained.
“We would have to substantially increase the reserves we have in the Bank of Jamaica, and there are costs which the Jamaican people have signalled, in various ways, that they would rather not have to bear,” he added.
Clarke said that another advantage of the floating regime is that the shocks can be absorbed through the exchange rate, while keeping output and employment at current levels.
“When you don’t have a floating rate regime then the shocks immediately affect output and employment,” he pointed out.
“That is the reason why the people who preceded me (as minister) made the decision that this is the best regime for us, and certainly it is at this time of our development,” he said.
He argued that the results of the last three years have shown that, contrary to the view in the nineties and early 2000s, the floating rate regime was not exclusive of the possibility of low, stable and predictable inflation.
He noted that the 2.8 per cent inflation recorded in the 12-month period up to June this year was far enough below the four to six per cent predicted under the current standby agreement with the International Monetary Fund.
He said that, on that basis, the objective of low, stable and predictable inflation, envisaged under the agreement, was compatible with the arrangements that have been made by the Government.
“We have chosen those arrangements because of the options available; it is the better course for us,” he said.
Announcing new measures to make the BOJ independent of government’s directives in handling the country’s monetary policy, Clarke said that the policy is forward- looking, and would be based on the BOJ’s judgment of where inflation is likely to be in the future-not on what it is today.
He said that if monetary policy is to remain subjected to political influence, monetary authorities could be pressured into pursuing expansionary policies for the short-term impact, which may be electorally convenient while having disastrous longer-term consequences on price stability.
“A central bank under the control or influence of the political directorate can be pressured to sell and squander precious, hard-earned reserves to artificially fix the level of the currency in response to anxiety-even if this undermines inflation objectives, and even if such interventions have no real, lasting effect-simply because it may be politically advantageous for the politician or the administration for that to happen,” he stated.
Clarke said that the reforms, which are to be tabled by October, include a revision of the BOJ’s mandate so as to establish a clear and prioritised policy of price stability which will focus on achieving an inflation target to which all other tools and indicators will be subordinated.
He argued that, as a single measure, the package of reforms, recently approved by the cabinet, represented “one of the most consequential reforms, of the last five years”.
Other features designed to strengthen independence of the BOJ include measures to ensure that the tenure of its board members is long enough to provide for individual independence, and the development of sufficient experience and capability to discharge the functions of accountability, successfully.