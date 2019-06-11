Hair charge - Barbados Today

Another man has been remanded to HMP Dodds on allegations of stealing thousands of dollars in hair.

He is Dario Rico Morris, of 2nd Avenue, Richmond Gap, St Michael who was not required to plead to the indictable offence of burglarising Beautylicious which trades as No. 1 Beauty Supply between May 14 and 15 and stealing 198 packets of hair totalling $54, 350.

Station Sergeant Cameron Gibbons objected to bail on the grounds that police remain on the hunt for other persons in relation to the matter and that Morris was currently on bail from the No. 1 and No. 2 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Courts.

The prosecutor also pointed to the seriousness of the offence, the fact that others had been charged with the same offence and the likelihood that the 28-year-old may interfere with investigations if granted bail at this time.

In her application for bail however, Angella Mitchell-Gittens argued that the prosecutor’s objection that her client may interfere with the probe was “inflammatory and prejudicial”.

“That is a very serious allegation. This is a court of evidence not a court of feelings. It is inflammatory and prejudicial . . . and this court should not be moved by inflammatory statements. If he wants to warn anybody he can do so with a phone call from the prison . . .and seriousness is not enough,” Mitchell-Gittens argued.

She went on to state that unlike her client’s co-accused he was before the court on a single charge and had been adhering to bail conditions set by the court. The attorney also discarded as invalid, the prosecutor’s objection that police were still searching for others.

“How would he prevent the police from arresting other persons? Others were arrested and that did not stop him from being charged,” the attorney said.

Following the submissions Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant denied the bail application and remanded Morris to Dodds until July 3.

The case against the father of three who is a labourer by trade, has been transferred to the No. 1 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court where the other accused are also scheduled to appear.