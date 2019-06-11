Mason sent to Dodds - Barbados Today

Mason sent to Dodds

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
June 11, 2019

A lack of surety to sign bail on his behalf has landed a 51-year-old mason on remand at Dodds.

The prosecutor did not object to bail for Romel McFarland, of Porey Springs, St Thomas when he appeared before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant today.

However, the accused had no one to post bail up until the end of the day’s sitting and was sent up to the St Philip institution until July 3.

McFarland is accused of attempting to enter Stall No. 8 at Princess Alice Highway, St Michael with intent to steal on June 8.

He pleaded not guilty to the offence in the No. 2 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court.

