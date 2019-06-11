Police probe fatal shooting - Barbados Today

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of 32-year-old Dave Archer around 10:35 last night.
Archer, a private security guard of West Terrace, St James was shot on board the MV Dreamchaser during an altercation.
According to police, Archer and other security personnel had to intervene in a fight that occurred moments before docking.
The assailant exited the boat and returned with two other males. Security was alerted and a struggle ensued resulting in Archer being shot.
Police transported Archer to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital where he later died.
48 thoughts on “Police probe fatal shooting”
I am putting the blame strictly on the authorities responsible for defense and security in this island. And the legal minds. We need an execution by the death penalty and now . Now. This is over doing a joke now
Was just a matter of time
wow Madam Prime Minister how long before u call a state of emergency? call it n rid the guns dont mind the tourists they will understand
This is such an unwanted tragedy.
My condolences must go out to Dave Archer’s family.
It is time to stop the madness now.
Blame the Democratic Labour Party. The lost ten years all caused this continuing gun crime epidemic. Dale Marshall is the best Attorney General in the world!
When are we going to do something about these type of cruises? When are we truly going to deal with these criminals? When are we going to fix the issues that lead to such? Too many fools out there with guns. The problem is that the innocent are suffering. Cannot continue this way.
Damn! So sad!
Everything the jolly roger or dreamcaser leave it should be escorted by the coast guard. When they dock SSU should be there. More innocent lives could have been lost
Its getting real out of hand.
Mr Attorney General were are you ?? In opposition you said you placing the blame at the feet of the last government who’s feet you placing these crime at now ??
Usually d police does be there when a boat dock…. Wunna Semi-retarded kents gotta stop dis poppy-cock now though…. Leave home, go on d boat, either cant hold ya liquor or dont understand when a woman say she dont want to dance! Boat security is there to keep order, if d men ask wunna to hold it down, hold to road and highway down man…. Wunna feel dat man should be dead all now for doing his J O B? I hope wunna 3 edeats get hold by tonight…. I tired of these senseless killings…..
My opinion hang some convicted murderers
A responsible, decent young man working security as his side job.
May God shelter and strengthen Dave’s family today.
These are the same young people that the people want to form a party instead of senior citizens. See if wannah can get them to put down the guns and form a YPP.
Clearly man had gun in car
All cruises band until further notice all vehicles search that attend cruises
My sincere condolences to the young man’s family.
This is why I refuse to go on vessels such as these.
Shut the place down and get moving with the random stop and search of persons, vehicles et al
Mia: Too many innocent people being shot
THE COUNTRY NEEDS to know that someone is in charge.
This is the cry from Opposition leader Mia Mottley who has called on Attorney General Adriel Brathwaite to come to the people and speak on the current crime situation.
“Barbados does not have the buffer of size that Jamaica and Trinidad has and therefore a shooting in St Lucy will cause panic in Silver Sands. What is frightening is that there are too many stories that the absence of marksmanship is leading to a lot of stray bullets so then you have a lot of people who are now unintended victims,” said Mottley, who was speaking Wednesday at a nomination for the Christ Church East seat which was won by attorney Wilfred Abrahams.
Mottley said this country was going to go through some rough times before “we get it civil again”. (LK)
6 November 2015
This again proves my position regarding the gun amnesty. I’m very certain that those antique firearms handed in were never involved in any shootings within ten years.
Take a look at the number of fatal shootings post-gun amnesty.
Who is in charge now, MIA????
The rampage is spreading and getting out of control. Even in doing your job you can be a victim of senseless shooting. My condolences to his family.
Just last week some bloggers were saying leave them alone and let them kill out each other.
However it is obvious that innocent people are also being murdered with Guns. Dale Marshall had a one week amnesty, a bluff to make us think he was a man in charge. A couple of old guns were turned in, he made no comment of the success of his effort. Murder after murder the public is vocal but he is silent.
Kerrie Symmonds it is time you step up to the plate.
There they go blaming politicians the blame is these idiots who have no concern for people’s lives just going around killing people like it is the norm the blame is on them no one else
So the security guard got killed for doing his job?…ppl are so fragile these days…what happened to fighting and walking away…if ya lose, ya lose…but since everyone wants the last laugh, I guess it should solve the overpopulation issue…smh
Put all cruises on these boats on hold for the time being, too much violence have been going on for too long..
Who said on national tv not bout hey wrong doe bout hey.
I am 100% Bajan, but we are some sick, ignorant people. When the police try to do their job we curse them, tell them they unfair poor people, we blast them on social media and even teach our kids to hate them. In every organization you will find employees who are genuine and others who are not so genuine. You will always find the genuine ones out number the others but yet we paint them all with the same brush. But when situations like these pop up, we call/beg for them to do more. We should be ashamed as a society for not giving the RBPF our support but we don’t want to snitch on our cousins, brothers, parents, friends who commit crimes knowingly to us. These aren’t aliens that committing these crimes, these are our FRIENDS and FAMILIES. WE DOES KNOW. Father’s Day is 5 days away and today either a father or a son or both are mourning again. How many others mourning from since January??? And then even when the police catch the criminals and they are convicted by the court, the penalties are so soft that it hardly deters anyone from committing these crimes. The young people have no job, no money, the world of alcohol & drugs, a bad temper, uneducated, no ambition and now a weapon….what you think is the outcome? And then we like to come on these posts and get angry with people/tourists who feel unsafe visiting us. Why???? The people have a right to visit wherever they want. They probably already live in a crime ridden country, WHY THE HELL WOULD THEY WANT TO VISIT SOMEWHERE WITH THE SAME THING?? A vacation is suppose to be a get-away! The country falling apart, not now, every since, the governments only interested in strengthening the economy and the social development suffering. smh
Another & another & another….Druggies, give them a Parish to live in & let them kill each other….
CARSON CADOGAN, JOHNNY CROW, you two could really shut up, What have FREUNDEL STUART AND HIS PARTY OF MERRY MEN DID TO ADDRESS THE CRIME, did you heard ADRIEL BRATHWAITHE ADDRESS ANYTHING, not so long ago a white man was killed who, as the paper said was bring in stolen BMWs with guns, and CAR PARTS with guns,the paper said CHRIS had a BMW from the man , i hope it still in DISTRICT A, it was only when he died that the uncleared guns were found in the port, who cleared the BMWs, and parts before, that person should be in jail, for 10 years the DLP let the horses run wild, now you asking to closed the gate, Ask my fellow country st andrew woman, IRENE SANDIFORD GARNER, who i was told a short week and some when i was back in barbados that is related to me, what did her party the DLP did to address the killings, but you want to blame the BLP for the guns coming into barbados,,this also happens when the criminal minded dope smoking parents didnt raise them criminal minded murdering children right, the parents have no respect and so too the children,
When cruises in Barbados was a ” white thing and white controlled ” there was never anything of this sort happening. Black people get involved and now look what is going on.
Like the ‘cliche ” saying goes , it’s never a good thing when there are too many black people gathered in one spot.
Hmmmm I pray the relevant authorities will do something swift before it gets out of hand and affect the same tourism industry they depend on
2019 goes down as the worst year in Barbados history living in Syria is less dangerous than these cruises, killers with guns move around freely RBPF doing their best in dangerous conditions while our leaders play, travel and make hollow threats to gun slingers
CARSON C CADOGAN : “Barbados does not have the buffer of size that Jamaica and Trinidad has and therefore a shooting in St Lucy will cause panic in Silver Sands. ”
Ossie Moore : That’s what some ignorant and arrogant uneducated Barbadians so not understand.
The first things out of their mouths is denial and comparison saying that :
” but buhbados ‘aint dah badde compare to Jamaica, Trinidad, Guyana an de U S A “.
REMNANTS of that CROOKED DEMOCRATIC LABOR PARTY.
Measures should have ALREADY been in place during their MISERABLE REIGN ( 2008-2018) to deal with situations like those.
Who is in charge in GEORGE STREET? who is setting up WHOM to SELF DISTRUCT in GEORGE STREET? how many EX MINISTERS turn up when Verla DePeiza calls a press conference? did someone tell her and Joe Bloke that she should NOT use the OFFICES of HER MAJESTY’S OPPOSITION to call press conferences?
Ask yourself Carson C the C those questions instead of maliciousing into something that TOOK ROOT between 2008-2018.
MICHELLE GRIFFITH “Put all cruises on these boats on hold for the time being, too much violence have been going on for too long..”
Ossie Moore : I would re-write that by saying ”
” Put all cruises on these boats on hold for the time being . . ..until the white folks take control of the cruise situation again “
I was in Dover that day ..
I’m over 3/4 times a year & the place is going to the dogs..
A clamp down on these cruises was needed every since. From the constant postings on social media displaying the ignorance that occurs on these so-called cruises, it was only a matter of time before something like this occurred I am sorry this young man lost his life but it is time to outlaw these cruises this behaviour cannot be allowed to continue. I am very sorry for the operators but enough is enough, these cruises seem to be infested with pirates, not party-goers seeking to have a wholesome time.
Not again, I don’t understand what is happening in Barbados with all these young people and the guns my condolences to the family.
PRINCESS CHARLES “There they go blaming politicians the blame is these idiots who have no concern for people’s lives just going around killing people like it is the norm the blame is on them no one else ”
Ossie Moore : That’s the ” bajan mentality ” , they always blame everyone except who is to blame.
They will continue to blame the Politicians because it’s easy to do .
No one . . . and I repeat ” NO ONE ” with the exception of Ossie Moore, has “the guts” to come on this comment section and put the blame on the black Barbadian race who is the cause for the crime calamity in Barbados right now.
Just to prove my point ,read below what comment BELFAST said about Ossie Moore a couple of months ago :
BELFAST says :
“Ossie you strike me as being a pedestrian crossing,half white,half black. You stand in the centre and cuss both painted sections.”
So sad…my condolences to the family..he was doing his job..these young people are out of control
Just to prove my point about some Barbadians being a ” yellow belly ” bunch of people when it comes to discussing race” . . . commenters HARRY TURNOVER and RIC will try sooner or later to “bully and intimidate ” Ossie Moore from telling Barbadians that it’s the black race who is responsible for killing one another in Barbados , and they and others like them will try to get Barbados Today to ” shut Ossie up :.
So sad
BLAME THE DLP… Certainly, this has nothing to do with the present administration. Why?, because it have all of the answers. WOW!!!.
Where are the soldiers, madam prime minister? Call a SOE before it’s too late ..the unlawful and u contributory vagabants have taken over this beautiful island ..have blood running the streets ..control it before ,even politicians won’t be able to walk without bodyguards bout hey
Not 1 cudda tell d others come back nw charge all 3 fa murda