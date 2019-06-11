Police probe fatal shooting - Barbados Today

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of 32-year-old Dave Archer around 10:35 last night.

Archer, a private security guard of West Terrace, St James was shot on board the MV Dreamchaser during an altercation.

According to police, Archer and other security personnel had to intervene in a fight that occurred moments before docking.

The assailant exited the boat and returned with two other males. Security was alerted and a struggle ensued resulting in Archer being shot.

Police transported Archer to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital where he later died.