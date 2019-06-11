Police probe shooting at Tweedside Road, St Michael - Barbados Today

Police are on the scene of a shooting incident at Tweedside Road, St Michael.
( more details as they come to hand.)
18 thoughts on “Police probe shooting at Tweedside Road, St Michael”
Assholes strike again
I can’t even
This isn’t Tweedside Rd,Get the address correct
WELL WELL BOYS BUSY TODAY .SMH .
No need to get alarm ….these shootings are the new normal … male testosterone and not illegal firearms is the primary cause of this escalation of the new normal of gun play in Bim…
Sad
This foolishness needs to STOP!
Is it only me that realizes that gun violence and murders has increased significantly since May the 24th….. And have you all also realize that as I said, the gun amnesty would not work… Also the highest law enforcement officer is clueless as too how to handle the situation and when his party was in power, he had all the answers…
Here we go again.
Who is in charge, MIA???
This would make how many shootings since DARWIN DOTTIN was appointed special crime envoy???
You are not getting value for your money, MIA!!!!!
2019 goes down as the worst year in Barbados history post independence fear in our communities is at unprecedented levels, killers with guns move freely RBPF doing their best in dangerous conditions while our leaders play, travel and make hollow threats to gun slingers
The police can stop most of these shootings but the outcry from the public won’t be nice ….#itstoomuch
Here they go again , the same hari kari . Barbadian NEGROS ( politically speaking ) trying to and killing one another.
Like the late King Dyal said ” black people don’t like themselves and they hate each other.
King Dyal : The only thing Black people have never done is like one another. That is the failure of Blacks. They do not like themselves.”
. . . . . and that shows upward to this very day , they are killing one another.
We need a collective effort from all segment of society in order to heightened awareness to the issue of this senseless waste of human life …
Less then 24 hours lord have mercy on our island
Ossie Moore: Here is the truth about crime in BLACK BARBADOS ( buhbados ).
Black bajans are killing each other at an alarming rate never seen or heard of before in the History of Barbados (buhbados ), and some stupid illiterate black bajans are saying ” but it happening everywhere else so why can’t it happen here ?
White and other non-black bajans do not cause bodily harm to each other , and the day is dreaded that any black bajan ever causes serious bodily injury to any white on non-black bajan in Barbados.
White bajans especially , have already made the statement and that statement is ” we are ready to wipe out black buhbados if you ever cross the railroad tracks and touch anyone of us ”
That STATEMENT was made just a couple of years ago when a white Barbadian woman went missing in Barbados . Heavily armed White and non -black bajans showed up ” en masse” and told and threatened to kill black bajans ( whom they thought had kidnapped the white woman ) and told black bajans that if they did not produce to them the white woman ” unharmed ” in a certain amount of time , then black buhbados would feel the “wrought ” of white Barbados ” upon it.
Black Barbados then went into a “tail spin and panic ” .
How could a piece of “rock : with approx; 275.000 black people be intimidated by just 14.500 white people ? ( using 290.000 as the population of Barbados . 95% black _ 5% white ).
Well believe it or not BUT white Barbados is ” legally ” more heavy armed that black buhbados ,but it’s just that the whites have more sense than to walk around flaunting and showing off their stuff. White Barbados is ready and just waiting for the opportunity to “legally “start flaunting their stuff . . . . at the right time , and that time will come when a black bajan finds himself on the wrong side of the railroad tracks.
Getting back to the point . After” white Barbados “made it’s statement that they intended to “kill” , it sent goose bumps through the spines of the Royal Black Barbados Police Dept , the Barbados Defense Force was called out , the Barbados Coast Guard was put on standby and black Barbadians saw that mobilization of forces in Barbados that they had never sen before ( only seen on CNN etc. and that’s because 14.500 white people were now in charge and control of 275.000 black Barbadians and they were ready to start a race war in Barbados . . . W_ Barbados against B- Barbados . . . . and the Black Royal Barbados Police , black Barbados Defense force , black Barbados Coast Guard etc, were all ORDERED to be on the side W-Barbados ( White Barbados ) .
Back to the killing of black bajans by one another. As long as black Barbados never crosses the railroad tracks into white Barbados territory . . . the killings in buhbados will continue and no one will seem like they give a damn, because white and non-black Barbadians will admit that they is a very serious crime problem in Barbados which has gotten totally out control , while black Barbadians will continue to say ” it happening everywhere else so why can’t it happen here in buhbados ? con
That is actually st.hill road. Butt and bound between Belmont and Tweedside.. but more like at the bottom of Quakers road