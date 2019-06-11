Update: Road fatality - Barbados Today

Police are continuing investigations into a fatal accident, which occurred along President Kennedy Road at its junction with First Avenue, Thomas Gap, St Michael.

The victim, a male, was riding a bicycle along President Kennedy Road from Eagle Hall going towards Kensington Oval when he struck by a car.

The car, a dark blue Toyota, with registration number MG 166, was driven by Dwayne Tull of Waterford, St Michael.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information about the accident to contact Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477, the Black Rock Police Station at 417-7500 or any Police Station.