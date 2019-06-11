Update: Road fatality - Barbados Today

Update: Road fatality

Article by
Sandy Deane
Published on
June 11, 2019

 

Police are continuing investigations into a fatal accident, which occurred along President Kennedy Road at its junction with First Avenue, Thomas Gap, St Michael.

The victim, a male, was riding a bicycle along President Kennedy Road from Eagle Hall going towards Kensington Oval when he struck by a car.

The car, a dark blue Toyota, with registration number MG 166, was driven by Dwayne Tull of Waterford, St Michael.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information about the accident to contact Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477, the Black Rock Police Station at 417-7500 or any Police Station.

 

8 thoughts on "Update: Road fatality

  1. Karr Black Chiney LeeKarr Black Chiney Lee

    RIP

      -   Reply
  2. Hortense NilesHortense Niles

    So sad My Sincere deepest Sympathy to his entire family and friends on the untimely death of this young man may his soul rest

      -   Reply
  3. Icenie JosephIcenie Joseph

    My condolences to his family

      -   Reply
  4. johnny crow

    If this is careless driving, throw the book at the driver. Vehicles are weapons.

      -   Reply
  5. Cheryl CarterCheryl Carter

    Lord have Mercy!!!

      -   Reply
  6. Ria CassandraRia Cassandra

    Why so much bad news in our paradise sigh!!!

      -   Reply
  7. Sophia SobersSophia Sobers

    So sad

      -   Reply
  8. Beverley BellamyBeverley Bellamy

    So sad

      -   Reply

