A musical ministry - Barbados Today

Thirty-year-old Matthew Williams is a singer who uses his talent to minister to others about the love of Jesus Christ. He recently performed at Gospelfest 2019.

Speaking to Positive Vibes, Williams, who identifies as a Christian, spoke about his journey becoming a Christian at the tender age of 17 and how he became involved in music.

Q: What is your mantra for life?

A: I actually do not have a mantra. I guess you can say that music is my mantra as it is food for the soul.

Q: What is one thing the public would not know about you?

A: Growing up, I wanted to be either a singer, a teacher or be involved in some form of medicine. I have tried my hand at all three at some point in my life and would definitely be comfortable doing either.

Q: At what age did you realize that you liked music?

A: I do not know a time that I was not into music. My mom told me that I started singing before I started speaking.

Q: At the launch of Gospelfest, you said you use your voice as a Ministry for God. At what age did you realize that you wanted to proclaim the Good News of God through your singing?

A: I have always been drawn towards Gospel music even though I have sung different genres. The effect and fulfilment for me artistically and spiritually were not the same, so I always felt like I was missing out or cheating myself.

Q: This year you performed at Gospelfest. Tell us a bit about that.

A: Despite not being at my best, I personally think I was still able to minister effectively and somewhat surprise myself with my performances. I will always be grateful for the opportunity that was given to me by the Barbados Gospelfest team.

Q: At what age did you decide to give your life to God?

A: I made that decision on my 17th birthday. What is interesting about that is it happened on a Sunday and I was born on a Sunday after church. I think there is something significantly special about that.

Q: As a young man what led you to dedicate your life to serving God and his kingdom?

A: I felt an overwhelming emotional and spiritual pull by the Holy Spirit that I could not deny.

Q: When you decided to become a Christian, did you have the support of family members and friends?

A: Definitely! Even my friends at the time who were not Christians were surprisingly supportive. My family, even more so.

Q: What advice would you have for the youth?

A: Always follow your dreams. Do not let anybody tell you that you are not good enough. Work hard to achieve your goals and encourage others. As Romans 8: 28 says, “And we all know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are called according to his purpose.”