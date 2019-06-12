‘Fake news’ - Barbados Today

Appalling and untrue!
That is how organisers of the annual Barbados Manufacturers’ Exhibition (BMEX) have described the comments made by Leader of the Democratic Labour Party (DLP) Verla De Peiza published in another section of the press.
According to that story, De Peiza said it was a “shame and disgrace” that the exhibitors were forced to be outside “in the elements” because of the presence of the Ross University School of Medicine.
However, in a somewhat hastily-called media conference late this afternoon at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre, BMA officials explained that the exhibitors outside have always been there except for about two of them because of the products that they were showcasing this year.
In fact, officials said far from having any negative impact on the showcase, the presence of the university had its benefits, with students supporting the event and providing some medical services.
In a clear-the-air statement, coordinator of BMEX 2019 Wendy Burke said she was not surprised that “fake news” had come the way of BMEX.
“BMA and BMEX have always had outdoor booths. The difference between last year and this year is that Ross is present. The Barbados Conference Services Limited has been working with us every step of the way to ensure that our exercise did not wane in terms of its quality or the support they could give to manufacturers,” said Burke.
“Our Executive Director Ms [Shardae] Boyce was on tour with Ms De Peiza and she expressed satisfaction with some of what she saw, so we all found it a bit appalling and alarming this morning to see the information out there because she had the prime opportunity to ask any question she wanted during that two-hour tour she was on with us and she did no such thing,” said Burke.
Burke also explained that the children were placed in zones to visit the location because of the Barbados Investment and Development Corporation’s (BIDC) buyers’ programme.
“Over the last three years that the BIDC has been doing it, there have been some concerns about them being able to see the booths and pay as much attention to them because of the swarm of school children we usually have,” she explained, while pointing out that the volunteers from the University of the West Indies were meticulous in their duties.
Children from the north visited the location during the first two hours and schools from the south went after.
Burke further pointed out that neither the exhibitors nor patrons expressed any concern about the university being at the location.
“So I am not too sure where all of the discomfort came from. I am not too sure how the issue of pushing out came because all of the exhibitors were here, they came, they made their money over the three days, they met with the foreign buyers and did their trade and all of us are happy that we had an incident-free BMEX 2019,” said Burke.
Chairman of the Barbados Conference Services Limited, operators of the LESC, Dean Straker said they tried their best to facilitate all the tenants and users of the location.
He reported that the university had reduced the space by only about five to seven per cent.
“This was not a problem as we adjusted our fees to suit . . . we also made more space available on the outside to compensate,” he said, adding that “far from this Ross was a positive on BMEX this year. So I just would like to think that this was a misunderstanding.”
“I think all right-thinking Barbadians understand that Ross University is actually a blessing to Barbados in these [harsh] economic times and I can tell you that from the management perspective at the conference services, we will be doing our utmost best to facilitate BMEX and Ross University in the future because both are important,” said Straker.
Executive Director of the BMA Shardae Boyce told journalists the BMA was accustomed to having exhibitors on the outside of the building, adding that the Lions Club, which was involved this year, expressed satisfaction with the overall exhibit.
“I will go further to say that our exhibitors on the outside actually benefitted from the presence of Ross University being on site,” said Boyce.
There were about 108 exhibitors at this year’s showcase despite the near 200 that expressed an interest, and officials said they were still in the process of tallying the number of patrons who passed though the event over the four days.
marlonmadden@barbadostoday.bb
27 thoughts on “‘Fake news’”
Is this what Verla has really come to. The mere fact that speaks with the same forked tongue as Jepter does her no good..
I will listen to everybody and them make my own conclusion
I have been to BMEX before and they always have booths on the outside even before Ross University was in Barbados….if Verla did tour the facility as stated why she couldn’t voice her concern then and there in person? #smdh
Agrofest is a much bigger event than BMEX and is held outside in Queens park every year so I don’t know what point Verla De Peiza is trying to make every time I hear her I does ask did she benefit from free education if she did she repay the government cause education wasted on her
Why is she trying to start a fight over Ross being at sandiford Complex? Is Ross not a help to the Barbados economy? If so, does Verla see the complex as the property of the DLP and Ross being there as a misuse of the property by an opposing party? If so, that is the worst kind of politics.
If she become PM, what would be here policy on Ross?
Well as I would say again ,if you can’t find something good to say
keep u dam mouth shut!
you don’t have to oppose to everything, because u are the oppertunist trying to see if u can make a comeback .
You keep hurting yourself every time you open your mouth.
See how you are getting labelled as fake news! let jas speak.
Nobody doan listen ta verla… Stupessss
Verla Depeiza, leader of the crooked DLP, has zero credibility!
The BMA must be commended for dealing frontally with Verla’s lies and her attempt to spread untruths about the long-standing exhibition — BMEX. Such lies are characteristic of the Dems. They tried a similar tactic with Mia Mottley’s qualification and eligibility to practice law in Barbados, and that backfired and led to a crushing 30-0 defeat at the Polls last year.
Next year, make her pay to enter and visit the booths unaccompanied. Verla is not the Leader of the Opposition to be accorded with any privileges. As a matter of fact, her spiteful Dead Labour Party conspired to destroy manufacturing in Barbados.
Verla will one day “take her pig to fine market” and and then realize that she will always be an unelected politician compared to the likes of Eric “Fly” Sealy.
The BMA did the correct thing in dispelling Verla’s fake news.
You to have tell tell us it was fake news we were there we all know her agenda she has a plat form you see but we were there
I rather her reading a lady bird book at this point. Like seriously go back to basics ask urself some questions have a heart to heart with yourself
Put uh dick in Verla mouth or give her one to ride she got too much damn time to IDLE
When she should saying things correct to make her party look good, misleading information.
What’s that BLP tune again from that hymn sheet??? My eyes adore you! Or,when the saints go marching in. The rebound of the DLP has gotten everybody nervous. They seem to be more comfortable with the official fakers in opposition, who carry the same DNA and the current BLP Mps.
As long as Verla DePeiza is the President of that CROOKED DEMOCRATIC LABOR PARTY, they will get NOWHERE FAST.
Those who follow POLITICS and even their supporters KNOW that.
Every time she opens her mouth out pops the reasons why she has NEVER EVER WON A SEAT in Politics.
With her at the helm and their MOST DECORATED LOSER as her deputy that is going to be the RECIPE for another HEAVY DEFEAT in 2023.
Harry Turnover is agreeing with their faithful YARD FOWLS of the calibre of a JOHNNY CROW, stale meat PATTY, a confused PEDIPAC among others as well as known HYPOCRITES like SONYFAIR among others too, that Verla DePeiza IS the BEST person for PRESIDENT and good night IRENE as VICE President if the Party is to maintain their consistency of LOSING by LEADING FROM THE FRONT.
Way to go GALS..keep up the good work…the BEES doan want to see wunna go…we call wunna “OUTSIDE BEES”
Vela has to be careful. If she critizes just for the sake of critizing, it will make her look rediculous
We have we now come to a impasse in Bajan society ? Hopefully such nonsense cease to me·tas·ta·size
Oh Ms Burke/BDS Today: please don’t use the Trumpism Term ‘Fake News’.
Must we copy everything from the US? Especially the worst?
I’ve stopped listening to her cause she loves the media too much and she’s looking like a narcissist and opportunistic just like Trump. Every move is about getting attention while spreading lies. I hope BMEX sues her.
She’s the fake…
Sweet heart… why you waste your time responding to VERLA DE PEIZA…. for… nothing that comes out of her mouth don’t make sense..
It seems the DLP leaders learnt “nothing” from their 30-0 roasting!! I thought they would have enough sense to try a different strategy…. but alas, same old foolishness!!!
Instead of coming with something constructive & beneficial to our country, she decides to jump on BMEX, blame Ross University presence, and rant like Jepter & their other yardfowls…. Bajans gone past that stupidity, Verla…. change, grow up!!
GREAT POLITICAL MOVE!
I don’t know what u Bs making so much buzz bout. one year take a toll on de pizza!
Ha ha Breadfruit…I would call her de PIZ if ya get what I mean.
Understand some ELDERS and some HIGH PROFILE LOSERS in that AUDITORIUM where the LOSERS,the DISGRUNTLED and the MALICIOUS gather every week to talk about everything but not about how to IMPROVE the image of that BREK UP Party are NOT impressed with her style either.
It is also alleged that that STOP GAP POSITION might be brought to SCREECHING halt sooner than was expected.
NO CONFIDENCE MOTION?…nah man..DEM GOT ALL CONFIDENCE in de PiZ..why you think she was handed that POST on a PLATTER.
Peoples ,have you noticed the ONLY DEMOCRATIC LABOR PARTY YARD FOWL to comment on this forum on de PIZ foul ups,bleeps and blunders is no other than the blogs JOHNNY the one and only who also calls himself a CROW…lord havest mercy.
All others have EXCERCISE their RIGHTS to REMAIN SILENT.
They ALL it seems,PREFERRED to hang their heads in SHAME and SILENCE rather than to come here and exposed their STUPIDITY in cyberspace to get LAUGHED AT.
All others have EXERCISED their RIGHTS to REMAIN SILENT by pressing the MUTE button….but then again ,that WAS expected from a JOHNNY like CROW.
JOHNSON CROW…you think that harry turnover hogging the blog again or wha?
Mr.CROW…if you know harry turnover,YOU would KNOW that he din gine let that one SLIDE.
harry ur girl patty got to come and say something man!!!
she cant abandon she leader so.
she going come with the usual skyte if dem dead why winnuh worrying winnuh heads bout. why you making comments, seem like you all nervous. etc.