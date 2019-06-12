Guard’s cruise killing prompts ID check call - Barbados Today

Less than 24 hours after a guard was fatally shot while trying to stop a brawl aboard a pleasure cruise, the police have urged owners to insist on identification from patrons.

Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police William Yearwood is suggesting the measure as means of building a relationship with the owners.

Dave Archer, 32, died after a fight broke out aboard the MV Dream Chaser around 10:35 p.m. on Sunday, said police.

Archer was felled by a single shot which was fired by an unknown assailant, police said. He was rushed to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) by private vehicle where he later died.

Yearwood said: “We have been asking that every person who is on those types of ships travelling that they be known by name or some form of identification.

“The same way that you leave the airport, if you are leaving the island, yes, you are just going off the coast but we think we should know as police officers who are going to travel on these ships that we can act before and we would have a good idea of the persons suspected to be involved in crime, so we can monitor this situation.”

Declaring the loss of life unfortunate, the senior police officer expressed the hope of building a relationship with operators of pleasure craft so that police can respond to an incident on the vessel once it docks at port.

Yearwood said: “If a ship is going to go off the coast on such a cruise the security personnel indentify persons who are involved in crime or alleged to be involved in crime because of what is going on onboard. We are asking that some communication come back to us ahead of the landing so we would be in place to deal with such matters.”