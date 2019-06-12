Guard’s cruise killing prompts ID check call - Barbados Today

Less than 24 hours after a guard was fatally shot while trying to stop a brawl aboard a pleasure cruise, the police have urged owners to insist on identification from patrons.
Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police William Yearwood is suggesting the measure as means of building a relationship with the owners.
Dave Archer, 32, died after a fight broke out aboard the MV Dream Chaser around 10:35 p.m. on Sunday, said police.
Archer was felled by a single shot which was fired by an unknown assailant, police said. He was rushed to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) by private vehicle where he later died.
Yearwood said: “We have been asking that every person who is on those types of ships travelling that they be known by name or some form of identification.
“The same way that you leave the airport, if you are leaving the island, yes, you are just going off the coast but we think we should know as police officers who are going to travel on these ships that we can act before and we would have a good idea of the persons suspected to be involved in crime, so we can monitor this situation.”
Declaring the loss of life unfortunate, the senior police officer expressed the hope of building a relationship with operators of pleasure craft so that police can respond to an incident on the vessel once it docks at port.
Yearwood said: “If a ship is going to go off the coast on such a cruise the security personnel indentify persons who are involved in crime or alleged to be involved in crime because of what is going on onboard. We are asking that some communication come back to us ahead of the landing so we would be in place to deal with such matters.”
18 thoughts on “Guard’s cruise killing prompts ID check call”
Gimme a break u all systems always let go ppl that shud be put away fa life look u all forget a man in prison and killers walking the road Fix the damn system
Someone had to record the fight onboard the ship. Cellphones are always on. Come forward and help this man’s family get some justice
Don’t care what you do there’s always a loophole
ID check.wuh d behind BAN ALL CONFISCATE THE DAM BOAT
Yes ,this would help .you can’t board a ship with out proper identification
I.D check to accomplish what? Stupessssssss
Barbados is always reactive, and never proactive. The sad thing is that lives are always lost
What kind of idiot assistant is he really,ID can that stop the killing so by the time the boat get back to land the gun is gone what a fool thing to suggest the thing to do as owner of the cruise pleasure boats would be to search or scan every one you out to enjoy yourself why walk with a gun or the person that is having the cruise have all the patrons search and put it on the flyer that they will be a search in place I swear Barbados is going backwards
These so called pleasure cruises have only resulted in murder and mayhem much like the Guinness parties from years ago which were shut down
Ann Linton, I think you should replace the AG and the two commissioners and this Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police William Yearwood. You and Kerrie Symmonds. Include security cameras to your plan and you will be dead on.
What will that do?
ID check is pure Nonsense…Seems as if the culprits don’t care what the realavant authorities do they going to find a way to do what they have to ..Hide Guns Weapons talk chalk them just don’t have Respect for other’s
Ya all always wait till something serious happened. …. then to do something. .. stupesss
Ok senior officer but this should have been in place before why does it have to take something really bad happening in Barbados before these so call leaders get anything right.
Bring back the gallows, it’s the only way.
Talk usually is cheap, in these cases though, talk is costing many many lives.
ann linton & spin
the guns came on board after the ship docked.
the cop is making suggestion to help investigations. The suggestions that ann made, to stop the crime, should already have been in place.
if you read this article it seem like the guard was shot during the fight.
previous article stated that one of the guys, involved in the fight, left the boat after in docked and came back with two other guys. that’s when the guard was shot.
How I’d check will work?? Asking for a friend