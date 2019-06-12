Mom gets bail after hot iron attack on child - Barbados Today

Mom gets bail after hot iron attack on child

Barbados Today
June 12, 2019

So stressed was a 35-year-old mother of four that she flung a hot iron at her six-year-old son.

The electrical appliance struck the minor on the chest, burning that part of his body as well as his left arm.

His mother, Melissa Oneilia Griffith, of Mason Hall Street, St Michael pleaded guilty in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court last Saturday to willfully assaulting the child in a manner likely to cause him unnecessary suffering and injury to his health.

She was pressing clothes at the time of the incident, Police Constable Victoria Taitt told the court, relating the facts of the case.

The prosecutor also informed Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant that an official from the Child Care Board was called in and the boy was removed from Griffith’s care and handed over to his grandmother and father. Taitt said counselling was also being provided for the child.

Addressing the magistrate, Griffith said she had been stressed as she has had to do everything without any help.

However, Officer Taitt stated that while children could be stressful, there were different avenues or measures that Griffith could have taken instead of resorting to violence against the child.

After addressing the court the magistrate remanded Griffith to Dodds over the weekend. Griffith reappeared again on Tuesday and was granted bail in the sum of $2,000. A pre-sentencing report has been ordered and the convicted mom will make her next appearance in court on August 20.

In the meantime she has been warned to stay away from the child and report to Central Police Station every Wednesday before noon with valid identification.

21 thoughts on "Mom gets bail after hot iron attack on child

  Jade Cool

    Smh, poor child.

      -   Reply
  Margo Thomas

    No matter how stressed u r ur supposed to protect ur kids not abused them!!

      -   Reply
  David Gibson

    giving birth doesn’t make u a parent ..but a hot iron ? ..Damn

      -   Reply
  Kirt Jordan

    Magistrate should order her tubes tied

      -   Reply
  Cheryl Carter

    Hmmm. I would have kept her in prison to ponder her actions. What if she had struck that child in his face. He could have lost an eye or several teeth. His jaw could have been broken. A hot iron flung at a child? He didnt ask to be here. As I said initially, she should still be in prison.

      -   Reply
  Cyprian Greaves

    Seems as though her Birthday comes in twos.

      -   Reply
  Ryvan Springer

    Why, she don’t need no bail she need psychiatric help.

      -   Reply
  Bernard Pinder

    Well these kids of today hard ears better the iron than the gas stove she pelt .

      -   Reply
  Shelly Blackman

    35 yrs…wow zx

      -   Reply
  Larry Thompson

    Why get so many children in the first place

      -   Reply
  Anfaani Henry

    Yoi!

      -   Reply
  Maaz A Love

    Very sick individual indeed ..seek counsel.

      -   Reply
  Pat BB

    What bail what, lock her to france up, she could have killed that child, it is about time ppl that abuse children feel the full weight of the Law..
    Yes children hardears but ppl needs to stop taking out the frustration of their life problems on them.

      -   Reply
  Janice Joseph

    We have come very far in protection of innocent children. Could you imagine back in 50’s and 60’s how many of our parents would have been locked up? There is a correct way to discipline without resorting to violence, but I also understand when stress and frustration sets in and the human spirit is broken and out of control. I hope she gets the help she needs.

      -   Reply
  Richard Braithwaite
      -   Reply
  Mark Fenti

    And wunnah want to know why children are running away from home so frequently these days?

      -   Reply
  Keana Clarke

    All of wanna under hay crying down the woman & probably done beatkill one of wanna children already for whatever reassons.. Only difference is she was caught & not wanna #BajansJudgementalAf

      -   Reply
  Andre Sly

    Those days are gone now. Taking out your stress on a child. She’s lucky, cause that could have caused more injury or death if it hit the right way. I hope she learns from this one, and everyone else cause some of you still dishing out colonial punishment.

      -   Reply
  Sophia Sobers

    Sick woman need help

      -   Reply
  Carol Grant Cumberbatch

    Why wunna dont give every body bail..and close down de prison…she could of cause more injury to that child…

      -   Reply
  Isolene Evans

    The other 3 children should be taken away from her and she be given so psychological help.Where is the father of these children?,if she have to do everything alone.With things being so hard these days she have to be over work and stress out.

      -   Reply

