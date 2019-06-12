Thief put behind bars - Barbados Today

Convicted burglar Henderson Ricardo Austin has been sentenced to 12 months in prison.

The 26-year-old unemployed man from Clapham Heights, St Michael pleaded guilty to entering Montrose Pharmacy and stealing a $500 cash register and $150 cash between April 24 and 25. He targeted the same establishment again between June 2 and 3 when he stole several snacks worth $63.71.

Magistrate Douglas Frederick sentenced him to two nine-month concurrent sentences for those crimes.

Austin was then slapped with a three-month consecutive sentence for entering the Brittons Hill Medical Clinic and Dispensary where he stole $50 cash belonging to C and C Forde Enterprises and Company Limited between March 6 and 7.

He received another three-month consecutive sentence for loitering on the premises of Shekinal Medical Centre with cause to suspect that he was about to commit theft and six months behind bars at Dodds for damaging a camera, a lock and a lamp shade belonging to Trevor Shepherd. Both offences were committed between April 25 and 26.

However, he could not enter a plea to a charge of sacrilege.

He is accused of entering Rhema Apostolic Deliverance Ministries International between June 6 and 7 and stealing several items including toilet and tissue paper worth $978.94.

The convicted man however denied that he entered A Mom’s Best Friend Child Care Centre Limited as a trespasser and stole a cellular phone and three tablets worth $1,100 between April 25 and 26 and further that he entered Welches Chiropractic Clinic as a trespasser between June 3 and 4 stole a $1,000 computer and $600 cash and entered Colin McCarthy’s house as a trespasser and stole four doors, a bucket of paint and 12 pouches of silicone worth $780 between June 1 and 4.

He also entered not guilty pleas to the charges that he entered Debbie’s Little Angels as a trespasser and stole several non-perishable food items as well as a trash can, hammer and a pair of reading glasses worth $398 belonging to Debbie Jordan between April 12 and 23. He also offered not guilty pleas to the charge that he entered Precious Angels Preschool and Daycare between May 14 and 15 and making off with a television, two CCTV cameras, a fire stick, two chickens and six packets of pasta worth $1,184 belonging Ira Walcott-Smith.

Austin will make his next appearance in the No. 2 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on July 10 where those cases against him will continue.