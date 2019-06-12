Traced: Vinana Ashanti Hinds - Barbados Today

Traced: Vinana Ashanti Hinds

Sandy Deane
June 12, 2019

Police report that Vinana Ashanti Hinds, 13,  of Boyce Road, Free Hill, St. Michael who was reported missing yesterday has been traced.

The Royal Barbados Police Force would like to thank the members of the public for their assistance.

15 thoughts on “Traced: Vinana Ashanti Hinds

  1. Kim GaskinKim Gaskin

    Ammmmm …
    In good health? Being held against her will? Just being truant ? Any charges ?
    We need closure…

  2. Diana CumminsDiana Cummins

    Young ladies stop leaving home without letting others know your whereabouts, to have bulletins out that you missing,only to be traced in a day,,if there’s a problem in the home,find some trustworthy person to talk too..

  3. Mark FentiMark Fenti

    Remembering we are dealing with a minor who judgement isn’t fully be developed … So before we make harsh judgments … it is important that we understand the reason why she left home without permission…

  4. Hortense NilesHortense Niles

    Thank God that she is found safe and sound

  5. Michael CrichlowMichael Crichlow

    This has becomed all too common in Barbados. How often is this a case of misunderstanding between Guardian and a delinquent ?.

  6. Ethel IfillEthel Ifill

    Thank God she is found alive n well

  7. Mark FentiMark Fenti

    The the main reason I do believe that the privacy of a minor ought to be protected stemmed from a raped case back when I was a child in Barbados… This man raped a little girl on her way to school in the 70s, and all of the details of what that man had done to the little girl was published in the newspaper… Including how the man damaged the child privacy parts …

  8. Avery BowenAvery Bowen

    Great

  9. Judith HebsonJudith Hebson

    Great news

  10. Mark FentiMark Fenti

    JoJo Clarke, police does ask for assistance … and it is your Civic duty to provide that assistance when requested…in some jurisdictions is a class A felony if you do not render a police or a fireman assistance when requested…

  11. Deva-Alexandra DeBeauvoisDeva-Alexandra DeBeauvois

    No accountability. The yearly teenage vacation

  12. straight talk

    These little upstarts would leaved to as they like and when they are reported missing then they would come back and the parents can’t touch them

  13. straight talk

    Have been traced my ass

  14. Russell MargaretRussell Margaret

    13 yrs? Something need’s to be done to help these trouble young Girls.

  15. johnny crow

    Why the hell can’t dirty Harry Turnover and his buddy Carl(Liz)Harper, disappear just like two farts. We would all breath easier with cleaner air. Got to contact Abrahams, the sewage expert.

