Traced: Vinana Ashanti Hinds - Barbados Today

Police report that Vinana Ashanti Hinds, 13, of Boyce Road, Free Hill, St. Michael who was reported missing yesterday has been traced.
The Royal Barbados Police Force would like to thank the members of the public for their assistance.
15 thoughts on “Traced: Vinana Ashanti Hinds”
Ammmmm …
In good health? Being held against her will? Just being truant ? Any charges ?
We need closure…
Young ladies stop leaving home without letting others know your whereabouts, to have bulletins out that you missing,only to be traced in a day,,if there’s a problem in the home,find some trustworthy person to talk too..
Remembering we are dealing with a minor who judgement isn’t fully be developed … So before we make harsh judgments … it is important that we understand the reason why she left home without permission…
Thank God that she is found safe and sound
This has becomed all too common in Barbados. How often is this a case of misunderstanding between Guardian and a delinquent ?.
Thank God she is found alive n well
The the main reason I do believe that the privacy of a minor ought to be protected stemmed from a raped case back when I was a child in Barbados… This man raped a little girl on her way to school in the 70s, and all of the details of what that man had done to the little girl was published in the newspaper… Including how the man damaged the child privacy parts …
Great
Great news
JoJo Clarke, police does ask for assistance … and it is your Civic duty to provide that assistance when requested…in some jurisdictions is a class A felony if you do not render a police or a fireman assistance when requested…
No accountability. The yearly teenage vacation
These little upstarts would leaved to as they like and when they are reported missing then they would come back and the parents can’t touch them
Have been traced my ass
13 yrs? Something need’s to be done to help these trouble young Girls.
