Pinelands women get bail - Barbados Today

Pinelands women get bail

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
June 13, 2019

Two St Michael women accused of using abusive language towards a police sergeant appeared in court recently and were granted bail.

They are 20-year-old Nariba Davini Maynard and 22-year-old Tamara Shanice Francis both of No. 21 York Terrace, Pinelands.

Nariba Davini Maynard and Tamara Shanice Francis
Maynard is alleged to have used the words “Don’t pay he no mind he is a p**** and f*** you too. You feel somebody care if you is a police or not” towards Sergeant Frank Olton. She is further accused of obstructing and resisting the sergeant in his line of duty on June 10.

Francis meanwhile is alleged to have said “I don’t know who the f*** he think he talking to. Go and look for the weed and big guns yuh c***,” also to Sergeant Olton on the same date.

Both women entered not guilty pleas to the charges leveled against them before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant. However, Francis pleaded guilty to a separate charge of
wearing a dress made of the camouflage pattern. A probation report has been ordered on her in preparation for sentencing on that offence.

Magistrate Cuffy-Sargeant has also ordered that the case involving the officer be completed by December 12 with disclosure to be served to the accused on their next court appearance on July 8.

In the meantime they must report on Tuesdays and Wednesdays before noon with valid identification to a police station – Maynard to Hastings and Francis to Black Rock.

9 thoughts on “Pinelands women get bail

  1. Nyckee MackNyckee Mack

    Like seriously

      -   Reply
  2. Saga boy

    Disrespectful. Send them up to cool down and get them into a change in attitude program. We need a no tolerant policy for these people.

      -   Reply
  3. Max CarterMax Carter

    Play stupid games win stupid prizes

      -   Reply
  4. Richard BraithwaiteRichard Braithwaite
      -   Reply
  5. Javier MaynardJavier Maynard

    Lol wait……what?

      -   Reply
  6. Mark FentiMark Fenti

    What has happened to freedom of expression…? none of her speak was threatening neither did it made the officer fear for his safety ….

      -   Reply
  7. Kerry Tailz AKerry Tailz A

    The robbers and killers still around and they don’t wear camo.

      -   Reply
  8. Randolph WilliamsRandolph Williams

    LAW IS LAW .LIKE IT OR NOT

      -   Reply
  9. Kim GaskinKim Gaskin

    Tooooo disrespectful

      -   Reply

