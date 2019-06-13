Slapped and bullied - Barbados Today

Student Ian Elroy Gibson “was being bullied” on the day he was involved in an accident along Sunbury Road, St Philip.

That was the evidence of former third form Princess Margaret Student Julia Howard who took the stand in the No. 2 Supreme Court today in the manslaughter case against three former schoolmates.

Shaquille Shamal Khalleel Bradshaw and Doniko Javier Alleyne both of Balls Land, Christ Church and Maria Antoinette Goddard of Parish Land C, Balls Land, Christ Church are on trial before an eight-member jury accused of the unlawful killing on September 20, 2009 of then 11-year-old Gibson, a Princess Margaret student.

Howard told the court that she was sitting on the side of the road on Friday, September 18, 2009 with friends waiting on a bus to go home when Alleyne walked up to Gibson and told him ‘you was wukking up behind me today’ and started to “slap him up”.

“Ian ran across the road and Maria hold him and she was hitting him . . . . Maria said to Shaquille that Ian said something about his mother . . . . Shaquille was walking towards him with a stick and Ian was saying ‘leave me, leave me.’ And all I heard was a sound and saw Ian on the ground,” Howard told the court presided over by Justice Randall Worrell, while answering questions posed by Principal Crown Counsel Alliston Seale.

Under cross-examination by Arthur Holder who is legal counsel for Bradshaw, the Crown’s witness said she could not recall if Devon Brathwaite was at the scene on the day neither could she say whether someone had taken up a piece of galvanise. She however said that someone named Earl did hit Ian but did not know a Jamal Cox. Howard also stated that she saw Bradshaw hit Gibson with a stick but “can’t remember how many times”.

“I honestly can’t remember how everything play out”, she admitted even as she stated that the car, which Gibson collided with, was “white”.

Her evidence followed that of the Director of Medical Services at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) Dr Anthony Harris who read the report of the attending doctor who pronounced Gibson dead at 12:58 a.m. on September 20, 2009. That doctor has since left the QEH.

The Crown then closed its case. The trial resumes tomorrow.