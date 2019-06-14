DLP debt - Barbados Today

The Democratic Labour Party owes several contractors more than $200,000 for services rendered during the 2018 general election campaign, Barbados TODAY investigations have revealed.
The services include stage lighting, sound, lighting towers, chemical restrooms, advertising and meeting coordinators.
Williams Industries, GKY Lighting, S&R Rentals and A&R Electrical are some of the companies which are said to have been affected.
The managing director of Williams Industries, Stuart Williams, confirmed to Barbados TODAY that his company had supplied several light towers to the DLP’s failed bid for reelection to government.
Williams acknowledged that he had not dealt directly with the DLP, but with suppliers who were acting on behalf of the party.
Williams said to date he had only received around 20 per cent of the debt.
He said: “We dealt with suppliers who ordered equipment on their [DLP] behalf, so I did not have any conversations directly with Verla DePeiza.
“We supplied several light towers for events. We have received promises of payment, but we haven’t received anything substantial.
“What we have been told by those suppliers is that they have not been paid yet and are therefore unable to pay us. They have been unwilling to pay us without being paid.”
But Williams said he was confident that the outstanding debts would be settled once “everything was sorted out”.
A meeting coordinator who spoke to Barbados TODAY on condition of anonymity revealed being owed close to $5,000.
Numerous attempts to reach out to DePeiza to arrange payment failed, the source said.
The contractor told Barbados TODAY: “I was on the ground from the time Prime Minister at the time Freundel Stuart called the elections.
“I was running around arranging everything and I also had to be at every single meeting in the constituency I was stationed.
“I worked from the time elections were announced until it came to an end but no one came forward to make any payments.
“We were told that payment wouldn’t have been an issue because they had received funding for the election campaign, but now I am hearing that there is no money.”
After several failed attempts to get paid, the source said they were left with little choice but to put the matter in the hands of their lawyer.
But even this had proved problematic, the source said, as letters and phone calls to DePeiza had gone unanswered.
“They didn’t have the decency to call and say anything or to arrange any payment plan. This is downright ridiculous,” the source added.
When contacted by Barbados TODAY, DePeiza said she was not authorised to speak on DLP matters in public.
She said: “I have no authority to discuss DLP business in the public domain, that is number one. Number two; I think from what you said to me Mr Williams made it pretty clear that he didn’t contract with the DLP to do anything.”
When asked if she could reveal if she had been contacted by anyone about being paid for work done during the campaign, DePeiza responded, “No I can’t tell you that”.
23 thoughts on “DLP debt”
This says everything you need to know about that last set of DLP incompetent, dishonest jokers. It also explains why the Bajan electorate gave the party such a beating last May.
Why is this news? I’m sure that not all the contractors who supplied the BLP have been paid either. This is just another flimsy and transparent attempt to silence Verla. It ain’t gonna work.
BarbadosToday. $200k hardly merits an article if the same party has been charged for leavig rhe country in billions of debt. Just add the 200’000 to that and let us deal with where we are today
Another man just got killed. We at.28 now or 29 i have o idea how many I lost count.
I have never seen performance evaluations done on unemployed people amd we.continue to.do assessments amd.evaluations and perfornance based reports on 30 UNEMPLOYED PEOPLE
I find it odd the President doesn’t want to discuss in Public…. My my my….. Look show we de new logo do.
I knew this article was going to be red meat for you BLP haters.
You want to talk $$? How about the $27 million PLUS $85,000 monthly retainer to White Oak?
Look how Poopsie does be in everybody business,every minute up in the media with false information, before she fix she own home.Now dodging the journalist questions like she in the law court on stand. The question is Verla does the DLP owe these people money ,Yes or No. I believe she does because she did not deny it as untrue.
@The yard fowls; Still getting down graded. What about is Cahill contract? What about the Solar plant that a Canadian who said that he have invested thousands of dollars, spoke with a couple of politicians, have equipment in the port and is ready to start the building even before it was given the green light by the Town & Planning and speaking about $200.000, a fella facing the law courts accused of laundering $36.000.
I didn’t know she had the ability yo keep her mouth closed about anything.
What’s all the deal? We did not get money from the merchant class who marched with workers who they now would not give a pay increase, the unions are now quiet
Come out Verla. Let we hear you pun dis one. Verla Barbados wants to hear you now more than ever.
Not a new situation has happened to other political parties – not new also not right.
For someone who speaks on everything rather strange that Verla cannot speak on this matter,if not her then who………
she can speak on behalf of bajan who aint election for anything.
but she cannot speakmon behalf of DEMS who voted and made her president.
hmmmmm.
Please note this response, as well as all of the other responses by her, quoted in the article. “When contacted by Barbados TODAY, DePeiza said she was not authorised to speak on DLP matters in public.”
cant
Comment on this one too.SHE bout the place MALICIOUSING in everybody BIZNESS and can’t fix ya House…now you trying a ‘HOUDINI’ wid de peoples money.
I say to you CONTRACTORS put DEM IN COURT.
Only yesterday I said that the CROOKED DEMOCRATIC LABOR PARTY WAS CONTINUING ON ITS DOWNWARD SLIDE and look wha getting exposed now.
Now this what I’m talking about a bunch of crooks, how dishonest can the DLP be that is why Verla need to go some place and take many seat
This is all FAKE NEWS. It’s not unusual for contractors for services to political parties not to be paid immediately. They will get their money.
This is just another red herring orchestrated by you red koolaid drinkers, to tarnish the reputation of the DLP and silence a “dead” party.
If the partying dead, why you so worried?
Someone needs to tell DePeiza that she does not possess the same lying or deceiving powers bestowed on the other party.
PEDIPAC ..didn’t YOU HOMESCHOOLED YOURSELF into telling YOURSELF that NEWS IS NEWS?…that ANYTHING one has NOT heard BEFORE and is HEARING or READING for the FIRST TIME IS NEWS?
PEDIPAC,you ANNOUNCED yourself on this forum as a successful HOMESCHOOLING PARENT in SIX DISCIPLINES with your children UNTIL YOU were EXPOSED as NOTHING MORE than a FRAUD in CYBERSPACE by a turnover,now you don’t even know what is NEWS.
The DLP never had the now famous druggist from St.Thomas on board to help fund its political campaign. The party never had all the drug kings that were see at the party at Illaro Court, supporting its re-election. So go figure.
clico aint gone bankrupt????
cha man!
DEM BREK but the last set of MPs loaded and gone,aint care bout the rest of DEM