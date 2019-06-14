Manslaughter case against three adjourned until July 2 - Barbados Today

The ongoing manslaughter case in the High Court, against three young people, has been adjourned for two weeks.

Justice Randall Worrell gave the July 2 date this afternoon after the prosecutor and defence made lengthy submissions in the absence of the nine-member jury.

Three Christ Church residents – Shaquille Shamal Khalleel Bradshaw and Doniko Javier Alleyne, both of Balls Land and Maria Antoinette Goddard of Parish Land C,

Balls Land are accused of unlawfully

killing 11-year-old Ian Elroy Gibson, a Princess Margaret student, on September 20, 2009.

Gibson collided with a car on Sunbury Road, St Philip on September 18, 2009. He died two days later at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.