Manslaughter case against three adjourned until July 2 - Barbados Today

Manslaughter case against three adjourned until July 2

June 14, 2019

The ongoing manslaughter case in the High Court, against three young people, has been adjourned for two weeks.

Justice Randall Worrell gave the July 2 date this afternoon after the prosecutor and defence made lengthy submissions in the absence of the nine-member jury.

Three Christ Church residents – Shaquille Shamal Khalleel Bradshaw and Doniko Javier Alleyne, both of Balls Land and Maria Antoinette Goddard of Parish Land C,
Balls Land are accused of unlawfully
killing 11-year-old Ian Elroy Gibson, a Princess Margaret student, on September 20, 2009.

Gibson collided with a car on Sunbury Road, St Philip on September 18, 2009. He died two days later at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

1 thought on “Manslaughter case against three adjourned until July 2

  1. Carl

    Sen a message to all bullies. Heavy fines. No incarceration for their attorneys to make some foolish argument about their ages and the age of the case. That boy’s family lost him due to their folly. No amount of money will bring him back, but they need to pay. Any prison term may be suspended due to the age of the matter, especially if they remained out of trouble since. Hit them where most people hurt: in their pockets. Yup! Make them and their parents pay.

