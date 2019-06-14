President of Ghana begins official visit - Barbados Today

The President of the Republic of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo has arrived for his two-day official visit to Barbados.

Around 10:40 a.m, he descended his aircraft to a red carpet welcome and was warmly received by Prime Minister Mia Mottley.

He was also greeted by Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Senator Jerome Walcott; Minister of Innovation, Science and Smart Technology Senator Kay McConney and other government officials.

The brief visit is intended to deepen cooperation between Barbados and Ghana, which established diplomatic relations in 1994.

President Akufo-Addo is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Mottley and members of her cabinet today. He will also hold talks with officials from The University of the West Indies.

The visiting leader will also pay a courtesy call on Governor General Dame Sandra Mason at Government House and later make a historic address to Parliament.

It is the first time that a foreign dignitary will speak in the Senate Chambers.