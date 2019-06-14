President of Ghana begins official visit - Barbados Today

The President of the Republic of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo has arrived for his two-day official visit to Barbados.
Around 10:40 a.m, he descended his aircraft to a red carpet welcome and was warmly received by Prime Minister Mia Mottley.
He was also greeted by Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Senator Jerome Walcott; Minister of Innovation, Science and Smart Technology Senator Kay McConney and other government officials.
The brief visit is intended to deepen cooperation between Barbados and Ghana, which established diplomatic relations in 1994.
President Akufo-Addo is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Mottley and members of her cabinet today. He will also hold talks with officials from The University of the West Indies.
The visiting leader will also pay a courtesy call on Governor General Dame Sandra Mason at Government House and later make a historic address to Parliament.
It is the first time that a foreign dignitary will speak in the Senate Chambers.
7 thoughts on “President of Ghana begins official visit”
NICE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Welcome to Barbados, Sir.
Welcome Mr President
This is our future because it’s our past…there is plenty to cooperate, we have to set ourselves as a hub between Africa and the Americas…that’s what we once were, but…in those days it was for all the wrong reasons…..
Welcome Sir and enjoy our hospitality.
Here is to hoping that good things between our two countries come from this Visit. Barbados should become a hub for flights to Ghana and other parts of Africa. We desperately need help. The past model does not work.
Look you all about making friends with ppl that have money we want the crime down Mia
Yes we should acknowledge Africa, and know our history, but we are Barbadians, and should struggle to keep our identity as bajans. That’s a big problem right now. Very few people, seem to eagerly stand up for Barbados, where they were born. And don’t come shoving the black stuff at me. David Comissiong does that, and just look at his motive, especially his boasting that he and Mia come from good stock. Trevor Prescod does that calling himself a Pan Africanist, and yet pledged allegiance to the Queen. Nonsense.