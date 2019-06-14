Update: Police identify shooting victim at No 2. Vauxhall, Christ Church - Barbados Today

Police are continuing investigations into the fatal shooting of Orlando Forde, 38, of Vauxhall, Christ Church that occurred around 1:50 p.m.
Lawmen said Forde was at home liming with other men when he was approached by a man. The two exchanged words and Forde was subsequently shot.
Forde suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and the head and was rushed to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by taxi.
He was however pronounced dead on arrival.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Oistins Police Station at 418- 2612 or 418-2618, Police Emergency at 211 and Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477.
14 thoughts on “Update: Police identify shooting victim at No 2. Vauxhall, Christ Church”
Mia: Too many innocent people being shot
THE COUNTRY NEEDS to know that someone is in charge.
This is the cry from Opposition leader Mia Mottley who has called on Attorney General Adriel Brathwaite to come to the people and speak on the current crime situation.
“Barbados does not have the buffer of size that Jamaica and Trinidad has and therefore a shooting in St Lucy will cause panic in Silver Sands. What is frightening is that there are too many stories that the absence of marksmanship is leading to a lot of stray bullets so then you have a lot of people who are now unintended victims,” said Mottley, who was speaking Wednesday at a nomination for the Christ Church East seat which was won by attorney Wilfred Abrahams.
Mottley said this country was going to go through some rough times before “we get it civil again”. (LK)
6 November 2015
Who is in charge now, MIA?
Sad
Why?!
Blame the DLP, and if that does not stick, blame Dale Marshall, because he used to blame his former counterpart when he sat on the opposition bench in Parliament. Now the murder figures will reach a record high under Dale’s watch as Attorney General. He would be able then, to celebrate such a trophy.
King Dyal “a black bajan man ” predicted years ago that ” black Barbados ” was going to turn into complete sh*t. . . . and he was right ! he said that :
“The only thing Black people have never done is like one another. That is the failure of Blacks. They do not like themselves.”
Click on the link below :
https://repeatingislands.com/2012/01/24/barbados-king-dyal-the-activist-remembered/
CARSON C CADOGAN: says: “Mia: Too many innocent people being shot”
Mottley said this country was going to go through some rough times before “we get it civil again”. (LK)
Ossie Moore : The safest place on the Island is WHITE / NON-BLACK Barbados.
The most unsafe place in Barbados is BLACK BARBADOS.
Condolences to the family… It seems as though nobody aint tekking nah sorry nah more and evabody like them got a gun…smh
He was in the company of others. A guy approached they exchanged words…I guess the men in his company are deaf.
So people don’t get in no argument with no one unless you arm and draw first, seems like you can’t view your own opinions unless it resolve violently
I wonder if the gun man have a heart,you exchange words,and just so pull a gun and shoot,, wonder what words did the victim spoke that could made the gun man so angry to just shoot him so..i am thinking this was premeditated.lord have mercy..
RIP
Bajans ( especially black bajans ) are a very weird race of people.
They are the first to talk about the white “racists “Police shooting black people in the USA when the fact fact is that BLACK PEOPLE IN BARBADOS KILL MORE BLACK PEOPLE ( for such a small island ) than white Police shooting black people in the USA . . . and that is FACT not FICTION.
Also black bajans will say that people are stabbing people in Great Britain and that Canadians and European are racists against black bajans.
But they will never attest to the fact that the problem in Barbados it is the BLACK BAJANS WHO ARE IRRESPONSIBLE FOR KILLING THEIR OWN KIND.
Who are they blaming ? ? ? ? the Politicians.
What a bunch of nerdy people ! ! !
Only if BLP had not Made Mock Sport at Crime and Violence
Now in power BLP is a waste
Blame Adriel Brathwaite cause Sleepy Dale gone Back to Sleep since thee Poor Rakey Gun Amnesty did not work, he ain’t got a Clue, so let he Sleep
BLP run out of Ideas already
They Only had Ideas how to fool the Electorate but none to Run the Country, or deal with Crime and Violence