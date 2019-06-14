Update: Police identify shooting victim at No 2. Vauxhall, Christ Church - Barbados Today

Police are continuing investigations into the fatal shooting of Orlando Forde, 38, of Vauxhall, Christ Church that occurred around 1:50 p.m.

Lawmen said Forde was at home liming with other men when he was approached by a man. The two exchanged words and Forde was subsequently shot.

Forde suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and the head and was rushed to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by taxi.

He was however pronounced dead on arrival.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Oistins Police Station at 418- 2612 or 418-2618, Police Emergency at 211 and Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477.