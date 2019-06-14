Update: Police probe unnatural death - Barbados Today

Police are continuing investigations into the fatal shooting of an adult male at Jezreel Road, Ruby, St Philip around 9 o’clock last night.

When police arrived at the scene, they discovered the man’s lifeless body. His name has not been released by police.

Lawmen are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact police emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477, the District ‘C’ Police Station at 416-8200 or any police station.