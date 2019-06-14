Update: Police probe unnatural death - Barbados Today

Police are continuing investigations into the fatal shooting of an adult male at Jezreel Road, Ruby, St Philip around 9 o’clock last night.
When police arrived at the scene, they discovered the man’s lifeless body. His name has not been released by police.
Lawmen are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact police emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477, the District ‘C’ Police Station at 416-8200 or any police station.
3 thoughts on “Update: Police probe unnatural death”
St.Philip again??? What happen, all the drug pushers living up there now??? Killing all around the Ruby, and St.Martin area.
Kerrie for AG.
Yet another murder, black on black crime, these blasted IDIOTS young stupid jack a**s, dont seem to understand anything, Michelle Brathwaithe, you see a man was killed, i bet you would say the killer was a good man, because he had a gun, as i say you need investigating, i would dig up your house, MIA you need to start hanging these ppl