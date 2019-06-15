Middle passage - Barbados Today

Barbados’ worryingly low nursing numbers are to be boosted from Ghana, Prime Minister Mia Mottley revealed today, as the president of the West African nation with strong historical ties to Barbados pays a state visit.

Mottley told reporters that she has put in a request to President Nana Akufo-Addo for close to 400 nurses. The Prime Minister made the announcement during a joint press conference with Akufo-Addo at Ilaro Court, as part of the Ghanaian leader’s one-day visit here.

The vast majority of Barbadians are descendants of enslaved West Africans, significantly from the then British colony of the Gold Coast. As Ghana, it was the first sub-Saharan African nation to achieve political independence from its European coloniser in 1957.

Mottley said: “We have indicated that we are searching for just under 400 nurses. So, it is not a small number and we believe that it is a wonderful opportunity for cooperation between our two countries.”

Akufo-Addo added that he plans to begin working on Prime Minister Mottley’s request as early as next week. He explained that Ghana currently has a significant surplus of nurses and there isn’t enough space to fit them all in the public health care system.

“We have a surplus of nurses and finding places for all of them is one of the problems we have in our public health sector system.

“It is one of my headaches because we produce a lot each year. So I am going back and I will start working on it from Monday, and the week after the Prime Minister will hear from me on this matter of the nurses,” the president said.

Barbados has long suffered a chronic nursing shortage with the Barbados Community College unable to churn out graduates fast enough to cope with the drain of nurses who seek greener pastures in the United States and Europe.

Just last week, Government’s planned start of the 24-hour clinics fell flat, as caregivers refused to budge on their decision not to work the shift system.

Among the reasons cited by the nurses’ bargaining agent, the National Union of Public Workers (NUPW), was the nurse shortage, which they argued rendered impossible any transition to round-the-clock care.

But when asked by Barbados TODAY if the nurses’ stance motivated her decision in anyway, Prime Minister Mottley declared that the move to recruit overseas nurses was necessitated by much larger issues. She also signalled that the 24-hour clinics will start with or without the influx of Ghanaian nurses.

“This is not a solution, in fact there will be 24-hour polyclinics with respect to those nurses that we have. We have a shortage beyond the polyclinic system.

“We have a shortage of nurses in the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, we have a shortage of nurses in the Geriatric Hospital “

The Prime Minister said that the move towards the 24-hour service at the polyclinics, was not about Government fulfilling a promise but rather it was about ensuring that the most vulnerable in society have access to healthcare when they need it.

“The desire of having 24-hour polyclinics in certain districts is not about Government’s desire for records and to tick boxes. It is about being able to allow poor people to access free medical care 24 hours a day because there are some people who simply cannot afford to do it otherwise.

“If we had enough nurses, every polyclinic would be a 24-hour polyclinic and not just the Winston Scott [polyclinic], which by the way currently opens from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. So, we look forward to the amplification of nurses across the board with respect to our entire health sector.”

