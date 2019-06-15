Whitright gone - Barbados Today

There have now been more murders in Barbados in the second week of June than the 27 recorded in all of 2018. Over the

last 24 hours, the country recorded its 28th and 29th murders as two men died in separate incidents in St Philip and Christ Church.

Late today a St Philip family got the dreaded news that their loved one, Warrick Whitright was the victim fatally shot and left in a field at Jezreel last night.

Police on Thursday night reported a male had been shot and killed around 9 o’clock. No name had been released by the lawmen hours after the incident, leaving an air of uncertainty around the unnatural death.

Just after 9:30 tonight police confirmed Whitright’s death, saying the family had been offically notified.

On Friday, the streets around the area appeared deserted throughout the day. Those residents who ventured outside said they were clueless about what happened.

At Marchfield, St Philip where the victim’s family lived, sombre relatives reflected on the life of their loved one.

One of his four sisters, Jenny Whitright said it was well over a week since the two last spoke when he came to pick mangoes at a nearby tree. She had not heard from him since.

Jenny revealed her brother was one of a twin whose first job was that of a carpenter. He however gave up the profession when his hand was severed sometime ago.

“Before his hand was cut off, he used to do carpentry. He could build a house. He wasn’t a bad guy and although he didn’t always get along with all the others, we were good and I wouldn’t turn my back on him, because he is my brother and our relationship was stable,” she said.

Further investigations revealed Whitright was engaging in part-time farming in the nearby district of Kirtons with retired engineer, Oscar Burgess.

The 72-year-old confirmed Warrick had been looking after his crops just the day before and was expected to continue on Friday, but he never showed up. Burgess revealed Wright was often characterised as a troublemaker, but said this had never been his experience.

“Don’t ask me where he lives, because I don’t know. Don’t ask me who his parents are, because I don’t know. All I know, is that he would come here to do a day’s work and he would do a proper job.

“Everybody has a good side and a bad side, but I only saw the good side. Anything bad I say about him would be hearsay.

“I was hurt when I heard he was shot, because he was supposed to be here today.” said Burgess.

“My garden was looking shabby and he came because he was low in pocket and worked with me up to yesterday and we were going to plant 17 beds of strictly okras,” he added.

Despite his disability, Burgess described Whitright’s work ethic as exceptional.

“He only had one and a piece of hand, but he was very efficient even when compared with people who had two hands,” said Burgess.