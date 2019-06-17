Common Entrance exam results announced - Barbados Today

The 2019 Common Entrance results are in!

This year’s top girl is Adriel Bayrd from St Gabriel’s, who will be going to Harrison College in September.

Bayrd scored 99 (converted score of 119.18) in Mathematics and 97 (122.62) in English for a total score of 242.43, with a ‘C’ in Composition.

This year’s top boy in the secondary school entrance examination is Brandon Squires of People’s Cathedral who will be going to Queen’s College.

He scored 100 in Mathematics (converted score of 120.34) and 97 in English (122.62) for a total score of 242.96, with ‘A” in Composition.

A total of 3, 379 students sat this year’s examination.

Below is the list of the top 11 performers overall: