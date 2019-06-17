Common Entrance exam results announced - Barbados Today

Common Entrance exam results announced

Article by
Sandy Deane
Published on
June 17, 2019

The 2019 Common Entrance results are in!

This year’s top girl is Adriel Bayrd from St Gabriel’s, who will be going to Harrison College in September.

Bayrd scored 99 (converted score of 119.18) in Mathematics and 97 (122.62) in English for a total score of 242.43, with a ‘C’ in Composition.

This year’s top boy in the secondary school entrance examination is Brandon Squires of People’s Cathedral who will be going to Queen’s College.

He scored 100 in Mathematics (converted score of 120.34) and 97 in English (122.62) for a total score of 242.96, with ‘A” in Composition.

A total of 3, 379 students sat this year’s examination.

Below is the list of the top 11 performers overall:

3 thoughts on “Common Entrance exam results announced

  1. Joy

    7 of the top 11 were educated privately.

      -   Reply
  2. tennyson drakes

    Notice that 7 out of the 11 top students attended schools that are not union affiliated.

      -   Reply
  3. Mar

    Who said home-schooled doesn’t produce results! Congrats to all who did their best.

      -   Reply

