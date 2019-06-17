Man charged with Archer's murder - Barbados Today

Police have charged a 27-year-old man in connection with the fatal shooting which occurred on board the MV Dreamchaser on June 10 around 10: 35 p.m.

Rommel Cummins, of Vauxhall No. 2, Christ Church is charged with the murder of 32-year-old Dave Archer. The deceased, of West Terrace, St James was a private security guard on board the vessel.

Cummins is scheduled to appear in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, June 18, on the capital charge.