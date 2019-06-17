Man charged with Archer's murder - Barbados Today

Police have charged a 27-year-old man in connection with the fatal shooting which occurred on board the MV Dreamchaser on June 10 around 10: 35 p.m.
Rommel Cummins, of Vauxhall No. 2, Christ Church is charged with the murder of 32-year-old Dave Archer. The deceased, of West Terrace, St James was a private security guard on board the vessel.
Cummins is scheduled to appear in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, June 18, on the capital charge.
5 thoughts on “Man charged with Archer’s murder”
So wait a minute. First congrats to the RBPF. But he aint went back home for the murder weapon so he borrowed it? Had it hidden by soneone? Rented it? Which i heard is possible. So shouldnt there be another arrest? Maybe in time we would hear more. At least this is a major breakthrough
He could of had it in his car if he got a car so all he had to do then is collect it so there maybe no one else to arest
Thank God. I prayed his killer would be caught quickly. Well done RBPF
V good
Can’t wait to see who this JACKA$$ is…ya like SHOWING OFF? shooting a man in front of SO MANY WITNESSES…now ya sh8ing soft.