Moore jailed for breach of bond - Barbados Today

Read our
ePaper!

Moore jailed for breach of bond

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
June 17, 2019

A 44-year-old man began an eight-month prison sentence today for breaching an 18-month bond.

The sentence went into effect when Andrew Sylvester Moore, of no fixed place of abode, pleaded guilty to stealing two deodorants costing $34. 60 and belonging to Rachel’s Health and Beauty.

Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant also imposed a six-week prison sentence for the theft, which was committed earlier today.

That sentence will run consecutively to any other term currently being served.

The convicted man appeared in the No. 2 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court.

Share it!
TwitterFacebookWhatsAppGoogle+LinkedInPin It

3 thoughts on “Moore jailed for breach of bond

  1. Jai Khan BarbadosJai Khan Barbados

    For someone with no fixed place of abode he went to court looking real nice… Well boy for the next 8 months you will have a fixed abode

      -   Reply
  2. Sophia SobersSophia Sobers

    Sad

      -   Reply
  3. Richard BraithwaiteRichard Braithwaite
      -   Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Trending Stories

Man charged with Archer's murder
June 17, 2019
Peter’s family reeling from tragic death
June 16, 2019
Brothers remanded
June 18, 2019
Common Entrance exam results announced
June 17, 2019
Barbados records another shooting death
June 16, 2019
Four-time T&T Olympic medalist Ato Boldon inducted into ‘Wall of Fame’
June 16, 2019
Barbados Today Copyright © 2019 | Developed by Luova Labs