Moore jailed for breach of bond - Barbados Today

A 44-year-old man began an eight-month prison sentence today for breaching an 18-month bond.

The sentence went into effect when Andrew Sylvester Moore, of no fixed place of abode, pleaded guilty to stealing two deodorants costing $34. 60 and belonging to Rachel’s Health and Beauty.

Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant also imposed a six-week prison sentence for the theft, which was committed earlier today.

That sentence will run consecutively to any other term currently being served.

The convicted man appeared in the No. 2 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court.