A welcomed visit - Barbados Today

Sagicor partnered with Verdun House this Father’s Day to celebrate men and fathers as they move towards improving their lives and rebuilding their families. The company initiated this exercise because they believe that helping fathers and men of Verdun House, helps families and society, which in turn helps to create economic value while addressing society’s needs.

Primary Coordinator, Volunteer & Outreach Coordinator of The Substance Abuse Foundation Inc. at Verdun House Allison Gotip lauded Sagicor for the support, noting, “It was a pleasure to see Sagicor’s willingness to help individuals who are battling with the disease of addiction. In my experience (and research shows), those in addiction also have other challenges in how they perceive themselves and how society views them. By coming on such an important day at Verdun House, the Sagicor team showed that they are willing to be part of our mission to ‘heal’ others.”

She added that at Verdun there is a holistic approach where clients are treated on every level – spiritual, physical, emotional and mental and “with Sagicor’s support, providing clothes, toiletries and monetary gifts, this not only meets the clients’ physical needs but by default, it positively impacts them emotionally and mentally”.

“Although not all fathers, the clients realized that we and Sagicor see them as ‘kings’ [who] can be used in this society in an inspiring way. In the words of one client: ‘This has made me feel so loved… for once in my life I know that I’m going to be ok’. By reaching out to a part of society that is sometimes ‘shunned’ or forgotten, Sagicor has shown that they not only care but are willing to support those who have faced serious challenges,” she added.

Vice President, Group Marketing, Communications & Brand Experience Ingrid Card led the team to visit the men and tour the St John establishment. She commented, “We are in the business of improving and positively impacting the lives of the people in our communities and in this case, protecting and supporting their health journey; that means abolishing the stigma associated with mental health and addiction and focusing on giving financial and emotional support to persons trying to put their lives back together. So, our aim was to engage and empower the men at Verdun House on a day that celebrates men and fathers as we recognized the importance of a solid, healthy family – we want to contribute to the sustainability of that objective.”

She noted that, “We are hoping to effect positive behavioural change that encourages the men at Verdun House in their drive towards a successful and healthy future. None of this would have been possible without the team members of Sagicor Asset Management, Sagicor General and Sagicor Life. So, it would be remiss of me if I didn’t publicly thank all those who donated items needed such as clothes, shoes, toiletries and their time. In addition to the donation of necessities, the company also gave a cash donation. We hope to prove the power of partnership – how with commitment and dedication, real change is possible.”

Verdun House opened as a residential treatment centre for men in 2000. It is in The Pool, St John and is run by the Substance Abuse Foundation, providing treatment for persons addicted to illicit drugs and alcohol. Graduates from Verdun House return to a productive life and continue to improve.