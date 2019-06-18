Checking over: Perfect! - Barbados Today

Checking over: Perfect!

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
June 18, 2019

Christian Collymore’s decision to check over his Mathematics paper in the common entrance exam proved the smart choice – for a perfect score.

Collymore, a student at Trinity Academy Primary School where he is captain of the football team, scored 235 A and is to attend Harrison College in September.

Speaking to Barbados TODAY at the Eagle Hall, St Michael private school, his mother Coleen Gilkes- Collymore said she knew her son was capable of acing the Mathematics paper.

Christian Collymore and his mother Coleen Gilkes-Collymore.
Christian Collymore and his mother Coleen Gilkes-Collymore.

“I was shocked but not surprised because I knew Christian could do it,” she said.

The perfect score in the Maths paper astonished the eleven-year-old himself, he told Barbados TODAY.

Collymore said: “I was shocked and afterwards excited.  I did the paper in a good time and then I checked over slowly and made sure all of my methods were correct and I did the right thing so that I would get 100 per cent.”

The football captain said he did not have to give up the sport for the exam as his mother insisted he had to balance sports and his academics.

Collymore also plays basketball, is involved in athletics, and plays the piano.

He said he is looking forward to meeting new friends at Harrison College come September.

“Doing the work, meeting new friends and trying some of the activities there,” he said.

2 thoughts on “Checking over: Perfect!

  1. Richard BraithwaiteRichard Braithwaite
      -   Reply
  2. Elizabeth JordanElizabeth Jordan

    Well done!

      -   Reply

