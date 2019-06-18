Murder accused remanded - Barbados Today

Twenty-seven-year-old Romell Akeem Cummins, of Vauxhall # 2, Christ Church appeared before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant in the District ‘A’ Magistrate Court this afternoon.
He is accused of the murder of Dave Archer, 32, West Terrace, St James on June 10 on board the MV Dreamchaser.
Cummins, who is being represented by attorney-at-law Angella Mitchell-Gittens was not required to plead to the indictable charge.
He was remanded to Dodds until July 16.
23 thoughts on “Murder accused remanded”
V good
Lawyers mekkin money like sand
Stupid ass
Everyone that is accused don’t necessarily be guilty, that’s where lawyers comes in to prove your innocence.
Why why take another man life?Then lawyer going be fighting to get you free/bail after you done a capital offense to be honest let justice be serve !!
Why is it that when you are going to jail you are haply smiling
All the handsome..able bodied men in jail…I’m gonna have to turn Butch
I hope he can take the bull and his horns.
If we hand hanging as a punishment, that smile would certainly not be on his stupid looking face.
Another family brought to shame…nobody wins a war…
One more grinning thug who knows that the system is going to protect him.
He going up HMP hotel that is why he and all them does be smiling
Why black young men in Barbados, when they are arrested for any crime, they all are happily smiling……….
This one needs that smile wipe off , not only his face but all the others to come……there is no hanging in Barbados……….
He should be given 40/50 years to life , let his family suffer as much, as the family he left hurting……………………….
SHELLY BLACKMAN _ 1:
“All the handsome..able bodied men in jail…I’m gonna have to turn Butch”
SHELLY BLACKMAM _ 2 : in her own words :
” l’m a Carmel/Chocolate woman from Barbados, living and working in the USA. 2 beautiful daughters.”
Ossie Moore : They say that you shouldn’t judge a book by it’s cover and that is completely true , no one would have expected an ” asinine comment ” from an older grown woman like SHELLY BLACKMAM who again in her own words says that she is :
” a Carmel/Chocolate woman from Barbados, living and working in the USA. 2 beautiful daughters.”
. . . . what a stupip idiot she is !
He know it.. he knows it all right he knows he going to HMP Her majesty Palace place of relaxation rest no worry no taxes have butlers cooks maids 24 hours surveillance protection from the shooting out side.
You need someone to knock that smirk off your face with a bullet.
Another black Barbadian murder / criminal , they are all of the same color , have the same face , the same hair style , and the same stupid ” I don’t give a damn ” stupid , silly looking smirky grin on the criminal faces. . . .knowing that they’ll be back out in the ghetto streets in just a few days . . . to commit more crimes
I can stay on any street corner in Barbados and pick them out one by one even before they commit the crime.
Something is distinctly wrong with the criminal justice system in Barbados when it is a common sight to see those accused smiling as they make their way to and from court. Barbados, what have you done? Smh!
FACT : Black people in Barbados kill more black people than the so called “white racist Police officers in the USA kill black people.
On this date June 18,2019 , the ” white racist Police officers ” in the USA have not killed 30 black people . . . . . in the USA.
Think about that folks ! ! !
And M smilling all d way to d bank or land registry these lawyers must b got more land than the queen lol
Signs of the times we’re living in!..young folk have no coping skills..they seem numb to the consequences of their actions..freedom means nothing..we live in trying times!
The time will come when your smile will disappear. When you will not even want to look yourself in the face. When you wished you had 1% of love and respect for life. You only took Dave’s body but his soul remains the property of the great Creator. The day will come when you are called to face the only fair and just Judge. So smile on for your fans, wave for the camera. I’m sure where you’re heading none of them will see your tears when those gates are slammed shut. Rest in Peace Dave. Until we meet again.
Anyone who saying if dem did a laeyer dem n representing gun men is d biggest liers around
An investigation needs to be done at HMP ‘Palace’ Dodds…because something very sweet about that institution. Who get out want to go back and who’s out want to go…With a smile to boot!!!