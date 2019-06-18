Murder accused remanded - Barbados Today

Twenty-seven-year-old Romell Akeem Cummins, of Vauxhall # 2, Christ Church appeared before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant in the District ‘A’ Magistrate Court this afternoon.

He is accused of the murder of Dave Archer, 32, West Terrace, St James on June 10 on board the MV Dreamchaser.

Cummins, who is being represented by attorney-at-law Angella Mitchell-Gittens was not required to plead to the indictable charge.

He was remanded to Dodds until July 16.