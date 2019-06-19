Convict: Weapons for my protection - Barbados Today

Navy Gardens, Christ Church resident Ewing Anderson Forde today explained that he was on his property when police found him in possession of two weapons.

“I had the weapons, I ain’t telling no lie,” the 27-year-old unemployed man told Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant today.

He pleaded guilty to possession of a cutlass and a broken bottle while on Navy Garden Road, a public place.

When police responded to a dispute at Old Navy Road around 7:40 a.m. today they found Forde armed with a cutlass in his right hand and a broken beer bottle in his left on the roadway.

Asked to account for this, he allegedly told police, “I got these to protect myself, nobody ain’t gong to unfair me and get way so.”

In an explanation from the dock to the magistrate this afternoon Forde said he was in an altercation with his cousin’s boyfriend who was telling him “all sorts of things”.

“He asking me if I want to fight and poking me in my face. That is how I end up with all this types of things,” Forde said as he pointed to a swollen right eye.

He added that he was talking to family members while holding the weapons when police arrived.

“I was still on my property with the weapons but I had the weapons I not telling no lie,” he said before being placed on a bond for six months. If he breaches the order imposed in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court today he will we have to pay a $750 forthwith fine or spend four weeks in prison.