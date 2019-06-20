Best, Cumberbatch win doubles gold - Barbados Today

Barbados’ mixed doubles pair of Meagan Best and Khamal Cumberbatch won gold at the XVII Pan Am Junior Squash Championships in Toronto, Canada, after defeating Ecuador’s Maria Paula Moya and David Costales (2-1) 11-6, 9-11, 11-7 in the final yesterday. It was a match that lasted just over an hour at the Mayfair Lakeshore Club.

This victory came one day after Best won silver in the girls’ singles, after she lost to Moya in the final. In 2018 Best won gold (girls’ doubles) and silver (girls’ singles).

Earlier in the day the team events got underway with the girls team of Best, Jada Smith-Padmore and Sumairaa Suleman losing 1-2 to Team USA. Best won her match in five games.

The boys’ team of Khamal Cumberbatch, Chermar Burnham and Darien Benn faced-off with Bermuda but lost 1-2 with Benn winning his match 3-0.

Team matches continued today.