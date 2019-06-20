Miss Universe Barbados 2019 launches - Barbados Today

2019 promises to be an exciting year for the Miss Universe Barbados (MUB) brand.

The show, which has been slated for September 7, has a new home at the Hilton Barbados. National director of Miss Universe Barbados Brian Green made the announcement at the media launch and introduced the crème de la crème who will compete for the coveted title on September 7.

The nine ladies who have been selected after a scrutinous casting process are: Jeunessa Banfield, Shaunice Griffith, Hilary-Ann Williams, Jillisa Gibson, Shanel Ifill, Beviny Payne, Safiyyah Abdul-Razzak, Kristen Asha and Alexandra Ortiz.

Green disclosed that theme for this year’s competition, The Future is Female was inspired by the Barbados’ first female Prime Minister, Mia Mottley.

“We believe that our ladies of 2019 truly represent the future of Barbados and we are thrilled to have them as cast,” Green said during his address.

He revealed that the level of interest and participation in the Miss Universe Barbados pageant was impressive. He reported that 5.5 million people from across the Caribbean, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Toronto watched the show live. The brand also attracted one million individual impressions on Facebook and 700, 000 on Instagram. Green said there were high expectations for this year’s showcase and new sponsors have come on board.

The competition’s format remains the same – a replica of the Miss Universe format. It includes preliminary interviews with judges, swimsuit, evening gowns, the top five and top three question segments and the crowning of the 2019 Miss Universe Barbados.

Describing the reign of Miss Universe Barbados 2018, Meghan Theobalds, as exemplary, Green said that Theobalds has made her island proud.

“Meghan has been an [outstanding] example of the best of Barbados and we are so thrilled to have her wear our crown and represent our country and our brand,” he commented.