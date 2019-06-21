State of affairs at Jenn’s worsens - Barbados Today

The writing may be on the wall for Jenn’s Health and Beauty Supplies, Barbados TODAY investigations have revealed.
Barbados TODAY understands there were layoffs today, while some branches have been reportedly closed and the shelves at the stores still open were visibly barren.
Several employees from its branch in Sky Mall stayed away from work today, instead visiting the Labour Office to voice various grievances with their employer. Chief among several workers’ complaints is that they have not been paid for several months.
A source close to the developments told Barbados TODAY things went from bad to worse this week when management revealed that some workers would be laid off for 13 weeks, beginning today.
Three employees from its Lower Broad Street store were reported to have been laid off today, while another three have been informed that tomorrow will be their last day, Barbados TODAY was told.
At least one worker from Jenn’s warehouse in Warrens, St Michael, is also expected to lose their job, a source said.
When contacted by Barbados TODAY about the developments, general manager of Jenn’s at Lower Broad Street, Marcia Williams, declined to comment, while efforts to contact owner Edsil Phillips proved unsuccessful up to news time.
But the source said workers are worried they may not receive all of the money owed to them.
The source said that one of the primary reasons the employees visited the Labour Department was an effort to find out what actions could be taken to recoup those funds.
The company’s financial difficulties have left most of the shelves at its stores almost bare, the source added.
Barbados TODAY also learned that Jenn’s newly opened branch in The Walk, Welches, St Thomas, had already closed.
But workers at the Sky Mall and Bridgetown branches declined to comment on the developments when Barbados TODAY visited the stories.
The shelves, though, were visibly bare.
8 thoughts on “State of affairs at Jenn’s worsens”
Chaa dread, I did love a power shake from jenns
hate when businesses close down n people out of work
Sorry to see another one going under.
Its every man for himself. The country ain’t well period! Anyone who thinks differently is clearly not living in reality or on this little rock call Barbados. Much must change before things start to get better and its up to the PEOPLE to bring about that change because the government sure won’t risk it to loose their power. Our PEOPLE have always been the greatest resource in this country but have become docile over the years.
THIS CAME ABOUT BECAUSE OF BAD MANAGEMENT…IT HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH THE D L P OR B L P
Sad ain’t it???? I hope the workers get all their money.
What the night comments look like? Wanna compare to the day in a few hrs .
So when or if a business fails who do you want to blame? The country ain’t well, so it’s the country that has caused this business to have problems? Businesses have problems all the time, some the public never hears about. There’s one business that had to get help from another one to pay salaries, don’t jump up yet. It’s not now, this was some yrs ago, not even the staff knew who was paying their salaries. I know nothing about those who manage Jenns but I know that they are some people who say they have a business but don’t know what they are doing, make bad decisions and refuse to take advice from anyone. Because you own a business you can’t just come in and take money as you like, don’t meet deadlines, treat staff like crap and expect that it’s going to prosper. Many things cause businesses to fail.