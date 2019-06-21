Voluntary recall of five Ragu brand pasta sauces - Barbados Today

On Tuesday, June 18, 2019 Mizkan America Inc., the company behind Ragú brand sauces, via the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), announced the voluntary recall of five different brands of Ragú pasta sauces from stores nationwide citing that they may contain fragments of plastic.

The recall is being supported by the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) here in Barbados.

As the agency under the Ministry of Small Business, Entrepreneurship and Commerce, charged with the protection of consumers, the DCCA is therefore advising all individuals not to consume any of the above-mentioned products. All retailers of the Ragú brand sauces are asked to verify that none of this product is stocked on their shelves. Consumers are asked to look for products with the below information or best-by dates on the products that extend through June 2020.

The information may be found by the identifying codes stamped on the lid as pictured below.

It is stated that “these sauces were produced between June 4 and 8, 2019, and Mizkan America believes that the majority of this production run is in its control”, according to the company’s recall notice.

These products are indicated on the Food Safety News website https://www.foodsafetynews.com/2019/06/some-ragu-pasta-sauces-recalled-because of-fragments-of-plastic/#more-185338.

For further information, the DCCA may be contacted by calling 535-7000, or emailing commerce.ca@barbados.gov.bb. (CONSUMER AFFAIRS/BGIS)