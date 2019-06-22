Chef charged - Barbados Today

Once a concern surrounding charges brought against Demont Clairmont Crichlow was cleared up, he was eventually granted bail on two drug offences.

The 29-year-old chef of Train Road, Marchfield, St Philip appeared in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court today charged with engaging in acts preparatory for the purpose of trafficking cannabis as well as trafficking the illegal drug on June 14, 2019.

However, Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant queried whether it was possible to charge an accused for trafficking, but not possession.

It was then that Crichlow’s legal team of Queen’s Counsel Michael Lashley, Harry Husbands and Khadijah Wickham asked the magistrate to dismiss the case.

The matter was then stood down for a few minutes and when the accused was called back to the dock, prosecutor Station Sergeant Cameron Gibbons confirmed that the charges had been proffered correctly and asked for the charges to be read to Crichlow.

“The facts will explain why he is charged with these offences,” Gibbons pointed out.

Crichlow pleaded not guilty to both offences.

There was no objection to bail and Magistrate Cuffy-Sargeant released the accused on $1000 bail and ordered him to return to court on October 17.