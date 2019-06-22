Coleridge & Parry School win Sir Clifford Husbands Agriculture Challenge - Barbados Today

Coleridge & Parry School is the winner of this year’s Sir Clifford Husbands Agriculture Challenge.

The team of Trinity Gibson and Eboni Browne, who produced a green smoothie from watermelon, celery, linseed and cucumber, was judged the most impressive among their fellow competitors from Combermere School, Foundation School, Queen’s College and Alleyne School.

Combermere School placed second, while Foundation School came in third.

As part of the challenge, each school was required to make a smoothie and a wrap using local fruits and vegetables.

The Challenge was organised by the Royal Commonwealth Society and the New Zealand High Commission, in partnership with Caribbean Cuizine.

Governor General Dame Sandra Mason, and New Zealand High Commissioner to Barbados and the OECS, Anton Ojala also attended the competition, which sought to provide “healthy fun” to the students.

Chair of the Royal Commonwealth Society (Barbados Branch), Kaye Williams told Barbados TODAY that the aim of the event was to encourage the students to take a fresh look at local fruits and vegetables.

“Children like snacks and smoothies, so we are asking them to prepare a smoothie and a snack … using local fruit and local vegetables. So, rather than reaching for the sugary snack or rather than reaching for a sugary drink, we are encouraging them to have a fresh look at traditional foods and see how you can use local fruits and vegetables to create healthy snacks and smoothies,” she said.

Williams said the previous challenge involved a cooking competition where students prepared dishes from ground provisions and fish.

The programme is open to all schools and is held every 18 months to two years, depending on funding, Williams said.

“Every year it has grown. We’ve deepened our level of involvement from the schools and we’re very pleased to work with the New Zealand High Commission to bring this to the children.”

The programme continues next week, when students will visit a farm in St Joseph, where they will learn about animal husbandry as well as the growth of fruits and vegetables.

Meanwhile, Chairman of Healthy Caribbean Coalition, Sir Trevor Hassel, encouraged the participating schools to follow the example of other education institutions in banning sugar-sweetened beverages.

“There are some schools in Barbados, St Michael School, Gordon Walters [Primary], Queens College, Lodge School, where you’re not allowed to bring sugar-sweetened beverages at all. And maybe some of you young people here that are at your schools, I’d like to encourage you to say that you would like your school to have a situation where there are no sugar-sweetened beverages at all,” Sir Trevor said.

He also called on them to pay attention to “advertisements by companies in Barbados that encourage you quite frankly, to eat and drink very unhealthy foods and beverages. And ask yourselves whether you think that is a good thing for you”.

He reminded them of the benefits of exercise and a healthy diet to their overall well-being.

“Believe you me it is fun, it is exciting to get out there to run around, to play, to eat healthy, to drink healthy water that we have available. Because to do that you will truly not only enjoy life more, but you’ll also do well at your studies,” Sir Trevor said. (MCW)