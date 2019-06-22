Drug case against three adjourned until June 26 - Barbados Today

Read our
ePaper!

Drug case against three adjourned until June 26

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
June 22, 2019

With no word still from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), three drug accused will have to wait just a little while longer to find out if they will have to face charges.

When former chairman of Goddard Enterprises Ltd (GEL) Arthur Charles Herbert, former director of the company Christopher Glenn Rogers and Walter Oneal Prescod reappeared in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, the matter was adjourned until June 26 by Magistrate Douglas Frederick.

On their last appearance, prosecutor Assistant Superintendent Trevor Blackman had indicated he had sent the file to the DPP’s office but was awaiting a directive in relation to the matter.

However, Blackman said he had not yet received correspondence and requested an adjournment.

The 63-year-old Herbert, of Redland Plantation, who is also the former chairman of the Barbados Private Sector Association; Rogers, 57, of #27 York Road, Navy Gardens, Christ Church and 55-year-old Prescod of #107 Emerald Park East, St Philip are jointly charged with possession, possession with intent to supply, trafficking and importation of 267 lbs, or 121.4 kilogrammes of cannabis worth $534,160 on July 23, 2018.

Share it!
TwitterFacebookWhatsAppGoogle+LinkedInPin It

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Trending Stories

State of affairs at Jenn’s worsens
June 21, 2019
Widow's right
June 21, 2019
Error!
June 20, 2019
Nurses nod
June 21, 2019
Prisoners’ wish
June 20, 2019
#BTEditorial - Truth be told – it’s evident we did this
June 20, 2019
Barbados Today Copyright © 2019 | Developed by Luova Labs