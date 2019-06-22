Drug case against three adjourned until June 26 - Barbados Today

With no word still from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), three drug accused will have to wait just a little while longer to find out if they will have to face charges.

When former chairman of Goddard Enterprises Ltd (GEL) Arthur Charles Herbert, former director of the company Christopher Glenn Rogers and Walter Oneal Prescod reappeared in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, the matter was adjourned until June 26 by Magistrate Douglas Frederick.

On their last appearance, prosecutor Assistant Superintendent Trevor Blackman had indicated he had sent the file to the DPP’s office but was awaiting a directive in relation to the matter.

However, Blackman said he had not yet received correspondence and requested an adjournment.

The 63-year-old Herbert, of Redland Plantation, who is also the former chairman of the Barbados Private Sector Association; Rogers, 57, of #27 York Road, Navy Gardens, Christ Church and 55-year-old Prescod of #107 Emerald Park East, St Philip are jointly charged with possession, possession with intent to supply, trafficking and importation of 267 lbs, or 121.4 kilogrammes of cannabis worth $534,160 on July 23, 2018.