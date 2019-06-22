Thieving lands young man in jail - Barbados Today

He scoffed at low-income earners and instead of looking for job opportunities chose to engage in acts of crime to get expensive items.

Those actions landed Shaquille Ricarla Calderon behind bars for 18 months after he was sentenced for five offences this afternoon in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court.

Before handing down the sentence magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant chided the 24-year-old of Morris Gap, Wesbury Road, St Michael, for scoffing at persons who worked for low wages.

She said that was one of the findings of an unfavourable pre-sentencing report on the accused.

The report also recommended that he be incarcerated for his actions.

After disputing some of the details of the report, Calderon admitted he had left school with no certificates.

However, Cuffy-Sargeant told him he had made no effort to improve his life, yet he looked down on those people trying to improve theirs.

“You made absolutely no effort to get certification, which would have helped you to earn higher wages. I understand that everyone can’t have a degree and some people learn differently, but you chose to engage in illegal activity rather than obtain a job,” the magistrate told him.

“Don’t scoff at those people because at least they earn an honest living. You would have been better off working for those low wages.”

Calderon had previously pleaded guilty to entering the house of Monica Maynard on January 20, 2018, and stealing an $800 cell phone belonging to Scott Henkel.

He also admitted to robbing Shanice Gilkes of an $800 cell phone, a chain worth $20, a $150 purse and $85 in cash; total value $1055.

He further pleaded guilty to entering the house of Mark Downie and stealing one television valued $2000.

On the same date Calderon admitted to entering the house of Daniel Debidin and stealing two watches worth $1100 and one $300 cell phone, as well as one watch valued $300 belonging to Lizzan Debidin.

He also pleaded guilty to entering the house of Melvia Callender and stealing items valued $2185 between January 21 and 22, 2019.

He was sentenced to nine months on all of the charges.

However, while four of those sentences are to run concurrently, the nine-month sentence for breaking into Callender’s house will run consecutively.

After he was told he would be spending the next 18 months at HMP Dodds, Calderon told the magistrate he planned to appeal the sentence.

Calderon also has five other cases before the court and will return on July 19 to answer two of those.

The remaining three charges are indictable.