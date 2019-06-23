BCCI makes changes to exec team - Barbados Today

Following the recent election and installation of its President Trisha Tannis, the Barbados Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BCCI) has made another change to its management team.

Effective June 11, 2019, Misha Lobban-Clarke has been appointed the new Executive Director of the BCCI.

She took over from Carlos Wharton, who the private sector body says has “moved on to pursue a new phase in his career”.

Lobban-Clarke has more than 20 years’ experience in management and communications with a special focus on business development support, stakeholder engagement, corporate communications, and public relations. Over the last decade, she has acquired a wealth of experience building stakeholder relationships and strategic partnerships across different sectors in her previous role as CEO of the Institute of Chartered Accountants’ of the Caribbean, a regional body set up to represent the interests of the accountancy profession.

A former journalist with the Gleaner Newspaper in Jamaica, she is the recipient of several awards including the Caribbean Media Award for Outstanding Investigative Journalism. Lobban-Clarke is committed to social change through education and is the founder of the Islanders Book Club, which is a network for Caribbean women living and working in Barbados. She has also served in various capacities while on the boards of several not-for-profit and voluntary organisations.

She is a graduate of the University of the West Indies, Mona campus and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and Political Science as well as a Master of Arts in Communication Studies from that Institution.

She is also certified by the International Finance Corporation/Global Corporate Governance Forum as a trainer in Corporate Governance Board Leadership.

Lobban-Clarke said she saw her role as “improving organizational efficiency within the Secretariat, expanding membership to include additional business segments, assisting the Chamber in becoming a more visible and engaged organisation that meets the diverse needs of its members and stakeholders, increasing the value proposition for members and improving the bottom line of the organization through increased revenue streams”.

She said she also looks forward to enhancing the supporting role of the BCCI Secretariat while remaining committed to the values of excellence, professionalism and fairness.

President of the BCCI Trisha Tannis said: “We are pleased to have Mrs Lobban-Clarke on board and are encouraged by the depth of experience and enthusiasm that she has brought to the role. We are confident that she will lead the Secretariat with distinction”. (PR)