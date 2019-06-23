Hundreds of partygoers at Awaken Oasis - Barbados Today

Close to 900 feters partied the morning away at Awaken Oasis.

The pouring rain and mucky grounds were not enough to stop the jam or deter the party animals.

From 4 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. the crowd enjoyed live music from Leadpipe & Saddis, Fadda Fox and Hypa Sounds.

There was plenty food and drinks.

Promoter of the event Tremayne Austin said he was pleased with the turn out and the behaviour of the large crowd.

“It heartening to see people continually patronising this event in this way… It’s bigger and better and people are obviously enjoying themselves since the heavy showers came and no one left… I hope the behaviour displayed here at Awaken continues throughout the Crop Over season.”

There was a new location as the annual event moved to Sandalwood Estate in Hothersal Turning, St Michael. (IMC)