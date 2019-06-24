Teen must follow rules - Barbados Today

Restrictions on Internet use and other house rules are apparently causing trouble at a St Lucy residence.

Sixteen-year-old Misael Melero-Ramirez, of No. 40 Aqua Avenue, Husbands Development, St Lucy appeared before Chief Magistrate Christopher Birch today charged with unlawfully damaging a motorcar belonging to Ambrose Johnson – his stepfather.

The two live at the same residence and prosecutor Station Sergeant Peter Barrow informed the Chief Magistrate that tensions there have been ongoing.

However, the stepfather said he did not wish for the secondary school student to be remanded to HMP Dodds “at this time” once he gave the assurance that he will follow his rules until the two appear before the District ‘E’ Magistrates’ Court on June 27 where the case will be heard.

“There are some matters that need to be addressed . . . [and] he has some issues he needs to deal with,” Johnson told the court.

Melero-Ramirez was not required to plead to the charge but admitted “I have caused some problems in my house . . . because of some restrictions . . . [pertaining] to the Internet.”

The Chief Magistrate made it clear to the teen that he was a child and as such did not make the rules under his stepfather’s roof.

“Your end of the bargain is to be obedient. You don’t like it, fair enough. The world is not fair. The faster you get that through your head the better you will be . . . until you are 18.

“He restricts the Internet, so what?” Birch questioned, even as he warned the teen to “button your lip and humble your self.”

The teen replied: “I tried to behave a little better than I used to. The restrictions are still there . . . . I could not contact my friends . . . . The car was taken away . . . . It ended up being very stressful at home.”

However, the Chief Magistrate told him he had a fast and profound decision to make – either adhere to the rules or be remanded at Dodds.

“I accept the deal. I promise I will keep my word,” the teen said before he was granted $1,000 bail with one surety.