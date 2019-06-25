Barbados on top! - Barbados Today

The 2019 Barbados Culinary team started this year’s Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association’s (CHTA) Taste of the Caribbean on a high on Saturday, capturing first prize in the US Meat Export Federation Contemporary Caribbean Street Pork Competition – Pork Belly category.

The team’s ‘Bajan Vibes’ – a spicy, hickory smoked pork belly with ginger molasses glaze, accompanied by golden apple chutney and crispy plantain chips, won the nod from the judges earning team Barbados its first award at this year’s event.

The main competition for Taste, which is taking place in Miami, got underway Sunday and continued today with the culinary team competing in the Team, Bartender and Pastry of the year categories, as well as the Individual Beef, Seafood and Chocolate categories.

This year’s team includes Chefs Nicolas Ifill, Damian Leach, D’Sean Miller, Shanese Phoenix, Shamar Bishop, Jamal Whittaker, junior Chef Kiara Riley, Mixologist Alexander Chandler as well as Team Manager – Chef Henderson Butcher, Team Training Manager Assistant – Chef Glenroy Alleyne, Bartender Training Manager – Mixologist Ryan Adamson and Training Assistant – Chef Andre Nurse.