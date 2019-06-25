Barbados on top! - Barbados Today

Barbados on top!

Barbados Today
June 25, 2019

The 2019 Barbados Culinary team started this year’s Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association’s (CHTA) Taste of the Caribbean on a high on Saturday, capturing first prize in the US Meat Export Federation Contemporary Caribbean Street Pork Competition – Pork Belly category.   

Barbados captured its first Award at Taste of the Caribbean on Saturday in the US Meat Export Federation Contemporary Caribbean Street Pork Competition - Pork Belly category. Here Chef Andre Nurse poses with the award.
Barbados captured its first Award at Taste of the Caribbean on Saturday in the US Meat Export Federation Contemporary Caribbean Street Pork Competition – Pork Belly category. Here Chef Andre Nurse poses with the award.

The team’s ‘Bajan Vibes’ – a spicy, hickory smoked pork belly with ginger molasses glaze, accompanied by golden apple chutney and crispy plantain chips, won the nod from the judges earning team Barbados its first award at this year’s event.

The main competition for Taste, which is taking place in Miami, got underway Sunday and continued today with the culinary team competing in the Team, Bartender and Pastry of the year categories, as well as the Individual Beef, Seafood and Chocolate categories.

Chef Damian Leach competing in the Pastry of the Year category at Taste of the Caribbean 2019 in Miami.
Chef Damian Leach competing in the Pastry of the Year category at Taste of the Caribbean 2019 in Miami.
Mixologist Alexander Chandler preparing to represent Barbados in a segment of the Bartender of the Year competition at Taste of the Caribbean 2019 in Miami.
Mixologist Alexander Chandler preparing to represent Barbados in a segment of the Bartender of the Year competition at Taste of the Caribbean 2019 in Miami.

This year’s team includes Chefs Nicolas Ifill, Damian Leach, D’Sean Miller, Shanese Phoenix, Shamar Bishop, Jamal Whittaker, junior Chef Kiara Riley, Mixologist Alexander Chandler as well as Team Manager – Chef Henderson Butcher, Team Training Manager Assistant – Chef Glenroy Alleyne, Bartender Training Manager – Mixologist Ryan Adamson and Training Assistant – Chef Andre Nurse.

Members of the Barbados Culinary team as they competed at Taste of the Caribbean 2019 in Miami on Sunday.
Members of the Barbados Culinary team as they competed at Taste of the Caribbean 2019 in Miami on Sunday.
46 thoughts on "Barbados on top!

  1. Cheldine Barker-HolfordCheldine Barker-Holford

    Congrats Team Barbados

  2. katrina Doughtykatrina Doughty

    Say to go Team Barbados, show them how its done

  3. Casandra HowellCasandra Howell

    Congrats

  4. Andrew BourneAndrew Bourne

    Congrats.

  5. Cherrie Ann PadmoreCherrie Ann Padmore

    Boom Team Barbados

  6. ricado

    Congratulations Team Barbados!!!! I’m proud of you!!!!! Wish you more success in the competition!!!! Big up Barbados!!!!!

  7. Roslyn SobersRoslyn Sobers

    Congratulations team Barbados

  8. David O. GreenidgeDavid O. Greenidge

    YUH CAN’T BEAT A BAJAN AT PORK. NEVA DAT! CONGRATS TEAM!

  9. Jean WorrellJean Worrell

    Congratulations

  10. Katherine Selman RoachKatherine Selman Roach

    Congratulations keep pressing

  11. Bernadette MayersBernadette Mayers

    Congrats

  12. Dee GreavesDee Greaves

    Yessssssss

  13. Carol MarshallCarol Marshall

    Great job!

  14. Lisa BrathwaiteLisa Brathwaite

    Go team

  15. Cheryll LewisCheryll Lewis

    Congrats, and writhing you guys more wins

  16. Sophia S M AlleyneSophia S M Alleyne

    Congrats guys

  17. Rosita BascombeRosita Bascombe

    Congratulations Good job guys

  18. Jeanette HernandezJeanette Hernandez

    Way to go Barbados! Stay on top

  19. Vanda Clarke-MooreVanda Clarke-Moore

    Congrats boys keep it up

  20. Larique HerbertLarique Herbert

    Congrats

  21. Debra CorbinDebra Corbin

    Congratulations boys…keep pressing through…i am here cheering you on.

  22. Cyrilene PayneCyrilene Payne

    Congratulations keep up the good work

  23. Debra ThornDebra Thorn

    Congratulations 246 to the world

  24. Mhizz WeaknessMhizz Weakness

    God knows the right people

  25. Cynthia AlleyneCynthia Alleyne

    Congratulations

  26. Velda WelchVelda Welch

    Congratulations

  27. Sharon CodringtonSharon Codrington

    Congratulations

  28. Celia HarveyCelia Harvey

    Congratulations

  29. Sherri LynSherri Lyn

    Wooppee congrats

  30. Linda AtkinsonLinda Atkinson

    Congrats team Barbados

  31. Glenda YardeGlenda Yarde

    Big congratsto all. Well done.

  32. Laureen BestLaureen Best

    Nice.. congratulations to the team….go Barbados

  33. Cheryl Inniss-BovellCheryl Inniss-Bovell

    Keep it up

  34. Monica GreenidgeMonica Greenidge

    Congratulations team Barbados. Job well done.

  35. Muriel PhillipsMuriel Phillips

    Congratulations

  36. Gracelyn WilesGracelyn Wiles

    Congratulations to the team.

  37. Avery BowenAvery Bowen

    Congratulations . Continue to shine. Repping Barbados each and every time.

  38. Janet WeirJanet Weir

    Job well done!

  39. Sonia TullSonia Tull

    Congratulations

  40. Lynette RollockLynette Rollock

    Congrats

  41. Joyce McIntoshJoyce McIntosh

    Congrats Barbados team stay on top

  42. Jaclyne GriffithJaclyne Griffith

    Looka look Celine Brathwaite

  43. Jaclyne GriffithJaclyne Griffith

    Celine Brathwaite

  44. Joan BoyceJoan Boyce

    Congrats Barbados stay on the winning streak keep up the good work praying foryou

  45. Joy WhartonJoy Wharton

    Congrats and stay focus

  46. Helen Knighton

    Go Barbados Go win them ALL! Congrats!

