Barbados on top! - Barbados Today

The 2019 Barbados Culinary team started this year’s Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association’s (CHTA) Taste of the Caribbean on a high on Saturday, capturing first prize in the US Meat Export Federation Contemporary Caribbean Street Pork Competition – Pork Belly category.
The team’s ‘Bajan Vibes’ – a spicy, hickory smoked pork belly with ginger molasses glaze, accompanied by golden apple chutney and crispy plantain chips, won the nod from the judges earning team Barbados its first award at this year’s event.
The main competition for Taste, which is taking place in Miami, got underway Sunday and continued today with the culinary team competing in the Team, Bartender and Pastry of the year categories, as well as the Individual Beef, Seafood and Chocolate categories.
This year’s team includes Chefs Nicolas Ifill, Damian Leach, D’Sean Miller, Shanese Phoenix, Shamar Bishop, Jamal Whittaker, junior Chef Kiara Riley, Mixologist Alexander Chandler as well as Team Manager – Chef Henderson Butcher, Team Training Manager Assistant – Chef Glenroy Alleyne, Bartender Training Manager – Mixologist Ryan Adamson and Training Assistant – Chef Andre Nurse.
46 thoughts on “Barbados on top!”
Congrats Team Barbados
Say to go Team Barbados, show them how its done
Congrats
Congrats.
Boom Team Barbados
Congratulations Team Barbados!!!! I’m proud of you!!!!! Wish you more success in the competition!!!! Big up Barbados!!!!!
Congratulations team Barbados
YUH CAN’T BEAT A BAJAN AT PORK. NEVA DAT! CONGRATS TEAM!
Congratulations
Congratulations keep pressing
Congrats
Yessssssss
Great job!
Go team
Congrats, and writhing you guys more wins
Congrats guys
Congratulations Good job guys
Way to go Barbados! Stay on top
Congrats boys keep it up
Congrats
Congratulations boys…keep pressing through…i am here cheering you on.
Congratulations keep up the good work
Congratulations 246 to the world
God knows the right people
Congratulations
Congratulations
Congratulations
Congratulations
Wooppee congrats
Congrats team Barbados
Big congratsto all. Well done.
Nice.. congratulations to the team….go Barbados
Keep it up
Congratulations team Barbados. Job well done.
Congratulations
Congratulations to the team.
Congratulations . Continue to shine. Repping Barbados each and every time.
Job well done!
Congratulations
Congrats
Congrats Barbados team stay on top
Looka look Celine Brathwaite
Celine Brathwaite
Congrats Barbados stay on the winning streak keep up the good work praying foryou
Congrats and stay focus
Go Barbados Go win them ALL! Congrats!