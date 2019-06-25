Two Americans missing at sea, police say - Barbados Today

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating two missing Americans.

Missing are Oscar Suarez, 32, and Magdalena Devil, 25, who were both staying at Room 49, Discovery Bay Hotel, Trents, St James.

Police say the two arrived in Barbados on Saturday, June 22 from the United States and are scheduled to leave on Saturday, June 29.

Around 2: 34 p.m. on Monday, June 24, they rented a Jet Ski from an operator at Holetown Beach and proceeded out to sea.

At the time, they were both wearing life jackets.

About 2:55 p.m., after they did not return, the operator became worried and contacted other operators in the area to carry out a search but they were not sighted. The matter was reported to the Police.

The Police Marine Unit and the Barbados Coast Guard conducted a search of the area extending as far as the Bridgetown Port but were unable to locate either the couple or the Jet Ski.

A check with the management of the Discovery Bay Hotel was made and it revealed that neither guest had returned to the hotel. Investigations are continuing.