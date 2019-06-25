Two Americans missing at sea, police say - Barbados Today

Read our
ePaper!

Two Americans missing at sea, police say

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
June 25, 2019

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating two missing Americans.

Missing are Oscar Suarez, 32, and Magdalena Devil, 25, who were both staying at Room 49, Discovery Bay Hotel, Trents, St James.

Police say the two arrived in Barbados on Saturday, June 22 from the United States and are scheduled to leave on Saturday, June 29.

Around 2: 34 p.m. on Monday, June 24, they rented a Jet Ski from an operator at Holetown Beach and proceeded out to sea.

At the time, they were both wearing life jackets.

About 2:55 p.m., after they did not return, the operator became worried and contacted other operators in the area to carry out a search but they were not sighted. The matter was reported to the Police.

The Police Marine Unit and the Barbados Coast Guard conducted a search of the area extending as far as the Bridgetown Port but were unable to locate either the couple or the Jet Ski.

A check with the management of the Discovery Bay Hotel was made and it revealed that neither guest had returned to the hotel. Investigations are continuing.

Share it!
TwitterFacebookWhatsAppGoogle+LinkedInPin It

28 thoughts on “Two Americans missing at sea, police say

  1. Jennifer Burnett GoddardJennifer Burnett Goddard

    Wow

      -   Reply
  2. Kimberly Brown OstendorfKimberly Brown Ostendorf

    Marty Ostendorf

      -   Reply
  3. Veronica WilliamsVeronica Williams

    Praying for their safe return

      -   Reply
  4. Doriel SkinnerDoriel Skinner

    So was the jet ski found? If it is then we can expect the worse. That’s sad. Hope they’re located safe.

      -   Reply
  5. Sharon TaylorSharon Taylor

    Hope d man get back his jet ski…. They knew exactly what they intended to do!

      -   Reply
  6. Pat BBPat BB

    This sounds so funny….hmmm

      -   Reply
  7. Joy WaldronJoy Waldron

    Wonder if then try ski to st Lucia…hope them find them …cause we don’t need FBI up in our crank…

      -   Reply
  8. Trevor L. AlleyneTrevor L. Alleyne

    Wow!!

      -   Reply
  9. Janine LuciaJanine Lucia

    This is sad and what is the hateful comments about people stop man. They could be die

      -   Reply
  10. Bonnie BelleBonnie Belle

    Hmmmm they will never be found. Check South American vessels

      -   Reply
  11. Andrew CharlesAndrew Charles

    Didn’t know the average person can rent a Jet Ski.
    I thought it had to be operated by someone with experience.

      -   Reply
  12. Charles MitchellCharles Mitchell

    Fishy!! They arranged for someone to pick them up out at sea…Most likely life insurance fraud…Hoping am wrong and they are indeed found safe and sound…Saw this same situation happen couple years ago…My two cents

      -   Reply
  13. Hazel HarrisonHazel Harrison

    this seems so strange..not even the jetski can be found..can a jetski sink?

      -   Reply
  14. Colleen HarveyColleen Harvey

    Hope they didn’t drown or maybe went around the island and got lost trying to find where they staying. Don’t think they could’ve jet ski to St. Vincent or St.Lucia.

      -   Reply
  15. Nikita RossiNikita Rossi

    Let’s pray they’re okay….

      -   Reply
  16. Alistair HaynesAlistair Haynes

    A lotta freaky things happening bout this place almost everyday in just over a year

      -   Reply
  17. James Henri Hans BusseJames Henri Hans Busse

    Pirates?

      -   Reply
  18. Gina HarewoodGina Harewood

    I hope they both found safe soon x

      -   Reply
  19. Shane CastilloShane Castillo

    I believe if the Jet Ski was still in operation Police Marine Unit and the Barbados Coast Guard would have found them, usually, anything with an engine Give off a pulse

      -   Reply
  20. Lionel GittensLionel Gittens

    Strange happening. And jet ski also??

      -   Reply
  21. Ethel IfillEthel Ifill

    Dear God have mercy protect n bring them both safely back to the island

      -   Reply
  22. Carson ThompsonCarson Thompson

    some of you that making these stupid comments should pray that a relative of yours dont go missing because you may be on the receiving of some these comments ,just saying

      -   Reply
  23. Yvonne SealyYvonne Sealy

    Hoping for the best…that’s all we can do..

      -   Reply
  24. Denny SmithDenny Smith

    I hope that they are found!

      -   Reply
  25. Patranell CallenderPatranell Callender

    Praying for their save return

      -   Reply
  26. Fallon BestFallon Best

    Aren’t the coast guard supposed to have a mini search drone?

      -   Reply
  27. Edwina Delores GriffithEdwina Delores Griffith

    Urgent: All people must keep out of the sea at this time. I recently went on a cruise the sea was very rough leaving Barbados and coming back. Even in Trinidad the sea death is very high. I am sorry for the relatives but this is the sad truth. The sea has been viciously boiling for quite a few months.

      -   Reply
  28. Sherlock Holmes.

    In light of what is happening in the Dominican Republic, this is very unfortunate. Do these operators check the competence of those renting these Jet Skis? This is just sad I hope by some miracle they are found alive.

      -   Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Trending Stories

British backlash over death
June 25, 2019
Two Americans missing at sea, police say
June 25, 2019
Girls sent to GIS
June 25, 2019
Motorcyclist must pay $2,000 in fines
June 25, 2019
Raise the age limit!
June 25, 2019
Bus ticket fraud
June 25, 2019
Barbados Today Copyright © 2019 | Developed by Luova Labs