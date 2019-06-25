Two Americans missing at sea, police say - Barbados Today

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating two missing Americans.
Missing are Oscar Suarez, 32, and Magdalena Devil, 25, who were both staying at Room 49, Discovery Bay Hotel, Trents, St James.
Police say the two arrived in Barbados on Saturday, June 22 from the United States and are scheduled to leave on Saturday, June 29.
Around 2: 34 p.m. on Monday, June 24, they rented a Jet Ski from an operator at Holetown Beach and proceeded out to sea.
At the time, they were both wearing life jackets.
About 2:55 p.m., after they did not return, the operator became worried and contacted other operators in the area to carry out a search but they were not sighted. The matter was reported to the Police.
The Police Marine Unit and the Barbados Coast Guard conducted a search of the area extending as far as the Bridgetown Port but were unable to locate either the couple or the Jet Ski.
A check with the management of the Discovery Bay Hotel was made and it revealed that neither guest had returned to the hotel. Investigations are continuing.
28 thoughts on “Two Americans missing at sea, police say”
Wow
Marty Ostendorf
Praying for their safe return
So was the jet ski found? If it is then we can expect the worse. That’s sad. Hope they’re located safe.
Hope d man get back his jet ski…. They knew exactly what they intended to do!
This sounds so funny….hmmm
Wonder if then try ski to st Lucia…hope them find them …cause we don’t need FBI up in our crank…
Wow!!
This is sad and what is the hateful comments about people stop man. They could be die
Hmmmm they will never be found. Check South American vessels
Didn’t know the average person can rent a Jet Ski.
I thought it had to be operated by someone with experience.
Fishy!! They arranged for someone to pick them up out at sea…Most likely life insurance fraud…Hoping am wrong and they are indeed found safe and sound…Saw this same situation happen couple years ago…My two cents
this seems so strange..not even the jetski can be found..can a jetski sink?
Hope they didn’t drown or maybe went around the island and got lost trying to find where they staying. Don’t think they could’ve jet ski to St. Vincent or St.Lucia.
Let’s pray they’re okay….
A lotta freaky things happening bout this place almost everyday in just over a year
Pirates?
I hope they both found safe soon x
I believe if the Jet Ski was still in operation Police Marine Unit and the Barbados Coast Guard would have found them, usually, anything with an engine Give off a pulse
Strange happening. And jet ski also??
Dear God have mercy protect n bring them both safely back to the island
some of you that making these stupid comments should pray that a relative of yours dont go missing because you may be on the receiving of some these comments ,just saying
Hoping for the best…that’s all we can do..
I hope that they are found!
Praying for their save return
Aren’t the coast guard supposed to have a mini search drone?
Urgent: All people must keep out of the sea at this time. I recently went on a cruise the sea was very rough leaving Barbados and coming back. Even in Trinidad the sea death is very high. I am sorry for the relatives but this is the sad truth. The sea has been viciously boiling for quite a few months.
In light of what is happening in the Dominican Republic, this is very unfortunate. Do these operators check the competence of those renting these Jet Skis? This is just sad I hope by some miracle they are found alive.