Aiming for Billboard - Barbados Today

After nearly five years, Ayana John has unexpectedly leaped into the Barbadian soca universe, with Keep Moving (Bounce). The song, which is produced by Reddhead Records Inc. & Dreadhawk Productions, is featured on Mr Blood’s 35-track album Soca Reloaded.

Known for her pop, R&B and reggae tracks, John told Bajan Vibes that her 2019 Crop Over releases were unexpected. Splitting her time between Barbados and the United States, she assured that she is planning to make the most of her time in the hive of activity. “I have always kind of felt a little left out because I haven’t really participated in Crop Over for the past five years. So, I am just happy to be back enjoying it and being a part of the action,” she said. She has also revealed a sweet soca single, Wine Down, which encourages party-goers to “chill and relax” and enjoy themselves at the fete.

While expressing her preference for power and sweet soca, John said she wouldn’t be venturing into social commentary or bashment just yet. Despite the criticism that bashment soca has received, John contended that it will continue to flourish because the young Barbadian public demanded it. “Bashment soca is something that the people want so you can’t deny the impact. The godfather of bashment soca is Lil Rick, and he has been doing this forever so you can’t stop it if it is meant to flourish and do well,” she stated.

The multi-talented Barbadian artiste also announced that she will be releasing “a beautiful mix of reggae and soca fusion” in January 2020. John said she was pushing for international exposure, as she hoped that the long-awaited album will make it to the Billboard’s Top 100. “I really want to see Caribbean music ever present on mainstream, Billboard platforms. I don’t want to see it in the reggae section of Billboard or the soca section of Billboard. I want to see [it in the] Billboard Hot 100. So, I basically have come to a really nice balance between the two genres,” she told Bajan Vibes.

“I am on a serious mission to have placement at festivals overseas, have the music have placement on the Hot 100 – that is the vision.“