A 55-year-old St Michael man will next appear in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on November 18.

That’s when a drug case against Cleveland Ernest Clarke, of Dover Crescent, Cave Hill,

will continue before Magistrate Douglas Frederick.

Clarke is accused of possession, possession with intent to supply, possession with intent to traffic and cultivation of one kilogramme of cannabis on June 26.

He pleaded not guilty to the four charges and was granted bail in the sum of $5,000.