Loyalty the name of the game - Barbados Today

Soca artiste Summa Davis has been receiving copious amounts of airplay for her song Loyalty which was written by Altuh Ego.

Speaking to Bajan Vibes, Davis spoke about the inspiration for the song Loyalty, her new release Thief Ah Wine and how she worked with Altuh Ego to have a song which has become an anthem for ladies.

Q: Last year, you had a lot of success with Tribe of Soca which was written by Simon Pipe. This year, you have Loyalty which is written by Altuh Ego. What led you to seek a new writer this year?

A: I feel as though it is good to try different writers and producers so your music would have a different feel to it. However, I will still be working with Simon in the future.

Q: Tell us a bit about how you and Altuh Ego came up with Loyalty.

A: Well, Dj Ky who produced it sent me the riddim, and I instantly loved it and told him I want a piece on the ‘Fire Splash Riddim’. Altuh Ego wrote all the Bashment soca songs on the riddim. I told him I wanted a Bashment soca song [that wasn’t] too bashy.

Q: The song has become a female anthem of sorts, a lot of women have been sharing it on social media declaring their love to their spouses. Was that the intention, or are you shocked at the response?

A: I am not shocked at all. I know we, as women, tend to be loyal and believe in loyalty. So most women would be able to relate but I also know that it is really hard to receive the same level of loyalty.

Q: Will you be entering Loyalty in the Soca Monarch this year?

A: I entered it into Bashment Soca and unfortunately, it did not make it to the semifinals. But Mara Rose did, and she is on the same riddim. So I feel as though I made it too. Congratulations to Mara! Congratulations to Fire Splash!

Q: Tell us a bit about your new release Thief Ah Wine.

A: It was written by Fadda Foxx who was a co-writer on Tribe of Soca and produced by Jesse John at Optimus Productions TT LTD. Thief Ah Wine was recorded by Darien Bailey at Decibel Productions and we have Nikita Herbert on the background vocals, Vocal Dini on vocal productions and it was mixed and mastered by Andrew Denny.

Q: What was the inspiration behind Thief Ah Wine?

A: I pretty much caught the vibe while in St Lucia to perform at a show. ‘De People Man’ is a big saying over there and a lady yelled out: ‘I am single, and I just come out to wine up on de people man tonight. Dey could say what deh want, ah doh care!’ From there, I just caught a vibe and did a voice note. When I got back to my hotel, I started laying down a demo to send to Fadda Fox.

Q: You mentioned that Loyalty and Thief Ah Wine are interconnected. Can you explain?

A: Two songs, two different situations. You might ask yourself – Why? This is the reality of it. There are good girls out there where life situations turn them into a ‘good girl gone bad’. You might have been loyal to a man and probably put a lot of time and effort into a relationship and then got played. Now, you are over it and you have made the decision to live life as you please. It could also turn around and you could be single and living it up and you come across a man that makes you rethink everything about life and relationships and now you are ready to settle down.

Q: Are there any plans to enter the Pic-O-De-Crop arena now that it has changed to one song?

A: I am thinking about entering it in 2020.

Q: What are your goals for Crop Over 2019?

A: Just to get my music out there and make my name known to people who do not know much about me yet and to get as many performances as possible.

Q: How can people find you on social media?

A: Persons can follow me on Instagram @itssummatime. (LG)